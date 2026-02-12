International
Analysis
Erosion of US Credibility in NATO Approaches Critical Threshold – Expert
Sputnik International
Polls show NATO allies are increasingly considering the US unreliable – but that perception does not emerge in a vacuum, says Adriel Kasonta, a London-based foreign affairs analyst.
"It is the cumulative effect of a decade of strategic whiplash," Kasonta tells Sputnik. "From European and Canadian vantage points, Washington’s foreign policy has appeared less like a steady hand on the tiller and more like a pendulum." Three dynamics stand out: Recent Sharp Decline in Trust While a similar poll in 2025 reflected similar concerns, this year's findings show an even sharper decline in trust. Kasonta outlines two major causes for the slide:
Erosion of US Credibility in NATO Approaches Critical Threshold – Expert

15:41 GMT 12.02.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiUS troops, part of a NATO mission to enhance Poland's defence, are getting ready for an official welcoming ceremony in Orzysz, northeastern Poland, Thursday, April 13, 2017
Ekaterina Blinova
Polls show NATO allies are increasingly considering the US unreliable – but that perception does not emerge in a vacuum, says Adriel Kasonta, a London-based foreign affairs analyst.
"It is the cumulative effect of a decade of strategic whiplash," Kasonta tells Sputnik. "From European and Canadian vantage points, Washington’s foreign policy has appeared less like a steady hand on the tiller and more like a pendulum."
Three dynamics stand out:
The oscillation between US administrations has been stark: One praised alliances as sacred; the next questioned NATO’s value. Even when policy — like Eastern Europe troop deployments — remained consistent, the rhetoric unsettled allies: in security politics, tone shapes deterrence
The US strategic pivot to Asia has been seen as downgrading Europe. The Indo-Pacific is now Washington’s primary theater. That fuels European anxiety that they are no longer central to America's grand strategy
US domestic polarization has undermined confidence in continuity. Allies now judge not just one administration’s intentions but whether commitments will survive the next election
Recent Sharp Decline in Trust

While a similar poll in 2025 reflected similar concerns, this year's findings show an even sharper decline in trust.
Kasonta outlines two major causes for the slide:
The Ukraine conflict has stress-tested the alliance: US support for the Kiev regime faltered under domestic political pressure. What if the same could happen to Washington's obligations to its NATO allies?
Explicit political rhetoric questioning article 5 — the alliance’s collective defense clause — has crossed a psychological Rubicon
"Allies are preparing for a future in which American engagement is selective and contingent," Kasonta says. "The erosion is less about a single event and more about cumulative uncertainty reaching a tipping point."
