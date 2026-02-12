Russia Expects Next Round of Negotiations on Ukraine Will Take Place Soon - Kremlin
13:32 GMT 12.02.2026 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 12.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. In the background is the high-rise building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia expects that the next round of negotiations on Ukraine will take place soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"There is a certain understanding, we will inform you. As we said, we expect the second round to happen soon. Rather, this will be the third round, the next round will happen soon. We are also going to inform you on location," Peskov told reporters.
There is nothing new in Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that he will not come to Moscow for talks, Peskov also said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that if Zelensky is ready for a meeting, then he can come to Moscow. Zelensky has refused this offer and said that he is not ready to meet on the territory of Russia or Belarus.
"Yes, this position of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is well known to everyone, but this is not a new statement. Zelensky has already stated this several times, so there is nothing new here," Peskov told reporters.
On Russia's Relations with EU
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not refused direct contact with European leaders, and he can always be contacted via phone conversations, if necessary, Peskov said.
"Neither [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz nor [French President Emmanuel] Macron are making any attempts [to contact Russia], and there is really no need to make any attempts here. If desired and necessary, they could simply call President Putin. Putin has never refused direct contact," Peskov told reporters.
Peskov also called the approach of some Europeans to cutting off all contacts with Russia political ignorance and shortsightedness.
"Two camps have formed in Europe. Some are increasingly saying that, no matter what, we need to start talking to the Russians, and this is consistent with our approach," the spokesman also said, adding that disagreements can be resolved only through dialogue.
8 February, 06:08 GMT
On US-Cuba Situation
Russia and the United States currently do not trade much, Peskov said.
"We do not want any escalation, but on the other hand, we do not have much trade at the moment," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether the Kremlin was afraid of escalation amid the imposition of US duties on countries that would cooperate with Cuba on oil supplies.
Russia stays in contact with Cuba and discusses the options to help Havana amid the arisen fuel crisis, Peskov said.
On January 29, US President Donald Trump signed a decree authorizing the imposition of duties on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba. Trump also declared a state of emergency, citing the alleged threat from Cuba to the national security of the United States.
"All these days we have been talking at various levels - we are in contact with our Cuban friends, we are discussing options for helping them," Peskov told reporters, adding that such discussion could not be disclosed to the public "for obvious reasons."
Russia is not seeking escalation in relations with the United States amid the situation in Cuba, Peskov said, adding that Moscow will count on constructive dialogue with Washington and resolving issues via dialogue.
Other Statements
All questions about further actions regarding the Telegram messenger in Russia need to be asked to Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor, Peskov said.
On Tuesday, Roskomnadzor said that it will continue to impose consistent restrictions on Telegram in order to ensure the respect for Russian laws.
"On this matter it is necessary to address your question specifically to Roskomnadzor, and not to the Presidential Administration," Peskov told reporters.
9 February, 10:00 GMT