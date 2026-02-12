https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/russia-expects-next-round-of-negotiations-on-ukraine-will-take-place-soon---kremlin-1123624612.html

Russia Expects Next Round of Negotiations on Ukraine Will Take Place Soon - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia expects that the next round of negotiations on Ukraine will take place soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There is a certain understanding, we will inform you. As we said, we expect the second round to happen soon. Rather, this will be the third round, the next round will happen soon. We are also going to inform you on location," Peskov told reporters.There is nothing new in Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that he will not come to Moscow for talks, Peskov also said.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that if Zelensky is ready for a meeting, then he can come to Moscow. Zelensky has refused this offer and said that he is not ready to meet on the territory of Russia or Belarus.On Russia's Relations with EURussian President Vladimir Putin has not refused direct contact with European leaders, and he can always be contacted via phone conversations, if necessary, Peskov said.Peskov also called the approach of some Europeans to cutting off all contacts with Russia political ignorance and shortsightedness.On US-Cuba SituationRussia and the United States currently do not trade much, Peskov said.Russia stays in contact with Cuba and discusses the options to help Havana amid the arisen fuel crisis, Peskov said.On January 29, US President Donald Trump signed a decree authorizing the imposition of duties on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba. Trump also declared a state of emergency, citing the alleged threat from Cuba to the national security of the United States.Russia is not seeking escalation in relations with the United States amid the situation in Cuba, Peskov said, adding that Moscow will count on constructive dialogue with Washington and resolving issues via dialogue.Other StatementsAll questions about further actions regarding the Telegram messenger in Russia need to be asked to Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor, Peskov said.On Tuesday, Roskomnadzor said that it will continue to impose consistent restrictions on Telegram in order to ensure the respect for Russian laws.

