Witkoff, Kushner to Attend Ukraine Settlement Meeting in Geneva - Rubio

US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will participate in Ukraine settlement talks in Geneva on Tuesday, February 17, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday.

2026-02-14T11:45+0000

"And our negotiators, Steve Witkoff, now Jared Kushner is involved, have dedicated a tremendous amount of time to this, and they'll have meetings again on Tuesday," Rubio said in an interview with Bloomberg, commenting on the Ukrainian settlement process.Rubio said that the United States is the only country capable of convincing the parties to the Ukrainian conflict to discuss its settlement.The US will continue to search for ways to see if there's a solution to that "unique problem" that's acceptable to both Ukraine and Russia, he added."And it may not work out, but we are going to do everything we can to see if we can find a deal there," Rubio said.Russia's territorial demands remain a difficult concession for Ukraine, including for political reasons, Rubio said.The US will continue to assess Russia's readiness to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Rubio added."We don't know the Russians are serious about ending the war. They say they are, and under what terms they were willing to do it, and whether we can find terms that are acceptable to Ukraine upon... that Russia will agree to, but we're going to continue to test it. In the meantime, everything else continues to happen," Rubio said.On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelensky should move toward peace, noting that Russia is interested in resolving the Ukrainian conflict.US President Donald Trump is ready to meet with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei if he so desires, as Trump believes dialogue is the way to resolve international problems, Marco Rubio said.The United States is working to reach a deal with Iran, Rubio added."The President has said that his preference is to reach a deal with Iran. That's very hard to do, but he's going to try, and that's what we're trying to do right now. And you know, [US Presidential Envoy] Steve Witkoff and [Trump's son-in-law] Jared [Kushner] have some meetings lined up fairly soon, though, we'll see if we can make any progress. The president would always prefer to end problems with a deal. He would always prefer that. So we're going to give it a chance here again and see if it works," Rubio said.

