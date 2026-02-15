International
Why Zelensky's War of Words With Orban Won’t Boost Ukraine's EU Ambitions
Why Zelensky's War of Words With Orban Won’t Boost Ukraine's EU Ambitions
"There are actually no supporters of Ukraine's rapid EU membership both in Hungary and other members of the bloc," Polish political analyst Mateusz Piskorski tells Sputnik.
A war of words between Zelensky and Orban means that the former is "directly involved in the election campaign in Hungary." Zelensky is, however, mistaken in counting on a Hungarian change of attitude toward Ukraine even if Tisza wins, the analyst said.
2026
13:35 GMT 15.02.2026
© AP Photo / Omar HavanaHungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, speaks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, June 27, 2024.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, speaks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, June 27, 2024.
© AP Photo / Omar Havana
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier wrote on X that “this debate” is not about him and Zelensky, but “the future of Hungary, Ukraine, and Europe,” which is “precisely why [Ukraine] cannot become a member of the European Union.”
“There are actually no supporters of Ukraine’s rapid EU membership both in Hungary and other members of the bloc,” Polish political analyst Mateusz Piskorski told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s apparent tactic to pave Ukraine’s way into the EU by making insulting remarks related to Hungarian PM Viktor Orban.

In Hungary, “even Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party, underscored that the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU should be resolved through a referendum, of which Magyar is a supporter,” Piskorski pointed out.

A war of words between Zelensky and Orban means that the former is “directly involved in the election campaign in Hungary.” Zelensky is, however, mistaken in counting on a Hungarian change of attitude toward Ukraine even if Tisza wins, the analyst said.

When asked about Donald Trump’s support for Orban in his clash with Zelensky, Piskorski pointed to the “long-standing friendship and collaboration” between POTUS and the Hungarian PM, as well as “certain bilateral agreements regarding major business projects.”

