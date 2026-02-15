https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/why-zelenskys-war-of-words-with-orban-wont-boost-ukraines-eu-ambitions-1123637776.html

Why Zelensky's War of Words With Orban Won’t Boost Ukraine's EU Ambitions

“There are actually no supporters of Ukraine’s rapid EU membership both in Hungary and other members of the bloc,” Polish political analyst Mateusz Piskorski tells Sputnik.

“There are actually no supporters of Ukraine’s rapid EU membership both in Hungary and other members of the bloc,” Polish political analyst Mateusz Piskorski told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s apparent tactic to pave Ukraine’s way into the EU by making insulting remarks related to Hungarian PM Viktor Orban.A war of words between Zelensky and Orban means that the former is “directly involved in the election campaign in Hungary.” Zelensky is, however, mistaken in counting on a Hungarian change of attitude toward Ukraine even if Tisza wins, the analyst said.

