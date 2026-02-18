https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/neither-russia-nor-china-conducted-alleged-nuclear-tests-in-2020---kremlin-1123650221.html

Neither Russia, Nor China Conducted Alleged Nuclear Tests in 2020 - Kremlin

Neither Russia, nor China allegedly conducted any nuclear tests in 2020, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Last week, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that Washington has evidence that China allegedly conducted nuclear explosive tests in violation of moratorium and tried to hide it. On Geneva TalksRussian President Vladimir Putin is receiving direct reports during the trilateral talks in Geneva, but currently it is too early to talk about any assessments, Peskov said.Earlier in the day, a source told RIA Novosti that negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have resumed in Geneva.If there is any information following the Geneva talks, then the head of Russian delegation, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky will share it with the media, Peskov explained.Other StatementsThe question of why Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko right now should be addressed to Ukraine, Peskov said.Zelensky signed the relevant decree to impose sanctions on Lukashenko earlier in the day.Russia has already said it is ready to accept excess enriched uranium from Iran, Peskov said.The solution of the Iranian nuclear issue is subject to negotiations between Iran and the United States, the official said, adding that it is wrong to anticipate their results.Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday, Peskov said.Russia values relations with Cuba very much and plans to develop them further, the official said, adding that Russia consistently opposes the fuel blockade of Cuba and provides assistance to the country.The Kremlin does not deal with platform blocking issues, this is the scope of responsibility of Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor, Peskov said.

