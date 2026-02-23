https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/media-forum-moscow-islamabad-1123676459.html

Media Forum Moscow-Islamabad

In the run-up to the official visit of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to Moscow from the 3d until 5th of March, 2026, there will be held a long-anticipated event titled as "Media Forum Moscow-Islamabad" aimed at building a stronger bridge of communication between Russia and Pakistan.

The forum continues the visionary outlines designed at the First Russia-Pakistan Eurasian Forum that took place on the 16-17th of December, 2025 in Moscow. It was organized by the University of World Civilizations (Russia), Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technologies, (Pakistan), Consortium for Asia-Pacific and Eurasian Studies-CAPES (Pakistan), and became a pivotal flashpoint for the Russia-Pakistan relations.In confirmation of the unprecedented role that P2P diplomacy plays nowadays, these initiatives were coined by Dr. Roxolana Zigon, a geopolitical analyst, expert in international relations and diplomacy, focused on Russia-Pakistan strategic dialogue enhancement, director of the scientific center for international research "diplomacy of the nations, partnership of civilizations" (UWC), and fully supported by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation, Pakistani and Russian officials, think-tanks, media and business community.After a long period of the shapeless narrative between Moscow and Islamabad there has been reached a strong awareness of the necessity to re-design a vision and approaches towards strategic alignment between two important players on the Eurasian continent.The diplomatic and media forum "MOSCOW-ISLAMABAD" that will take place on the 27th of February, 2026, on the ground of the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, Moscow, is to gather a broad circle of the renowned diplomats, international affairs experts, intellectuals and senior journalists from Russia and Pakistan. Islamabad will be represented by the Associated Press of Pakistan that will unite on its ground the most vibrant voices of media and diplomacy, leading experts and intellectuals, policy-makers.It is organized by Rossiya Segodnya Media Group with the support and encouragement of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan, University of World Civilizations (UWC), Russia, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute University (SASSI), Pakistan.The first session "Global сhallenges and perspectives in the changing world: overview from Moscow and Islamabad" will be opened by Maria Zakharova, director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and followed up by H.E. Mr. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Russian Federation, Mushahid Hussain Syed, senator, Chair of the Committee on Defense and Security, Senate of Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Albert Khorev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.The second session "The perspectives of the bilateral relations development between Russia and Pakistan" will give a way to the discussion of such kind of experts as Dr. Vyacheslav Belokrenitsky, head of the Center for Middle East Studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Dimitri Alexander Simes, head, Sputnik International, Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, Sergei Strokan, Moscow-based geopolitical analyst and observer with Russia's “Kommersant” Publishing House.From the Pakistani side there will be attending Dr. Ms. Sarwat Rauf, head of the International Relations Department, NUML University, Mr. Iftikhar Shirazi, Bureau Chief Dawn, Mr. Shaukat Piracha, a senior journalist, anchor and News analyst, a special correspondent for foreign and diplomatic affairs, AAJ News.The third session "New trends in the International Journalism" is intended to highlight a complexity of the fundamental changes that lead to a massive transformation in the media realm due to the intensive technological and socio-political developments in the world. This dialogue will be interplayed between Moscow and Islamabad through the intellectual exchange of Dr. Roxolana Zigón, geopolitical analyst, expert in diplomacy and international relations, head of the Scientific Center of the International and Strategic Studies "diplomacy of the nations, partnership of civilizations", University of World Civilizations; Dr Maria Sultan, advisor to Pakistan's Ministry of Defense on Strategic and Military Affairs, Chairperson, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University, Pakistan (partner of the forum), Dmitry Leontiev, Executive content producer of "Rossiya Segodnya", Artem Chibarov, head of the online projects of "Rossiya Segodnya", Mr. Anas Malick, Bureau Chief Asia One, Amir Ilyas Rana, Bureau Chief Express News.The conceptual structure of the media forum is targeted at identifying the pathway of the better understanding of the potential and strategic dialogue enhancement between Russia and Pakistan at the turning point of the geopolitical transformation in the world affairs, encircling the strong shades of the P2P diplomacy and partnership between media and expert communities.It also unveils a great opportunity for the political leaders of both countries to build up a solid ground for a mutually beneficial and long-term alignment that will develop a strong immunity towards emerging threats and collisions on a global scale.

