Conflict for Profit: Zelensky and EU Turn Ukraine Into Disposable Asset
Conflict for Profit: Zelensky and EU Turn Ukraine Into Disposable Asset
Volodymyr Zelensky's chaotic rhetoric is a survival tactic shaped by his current predicament, veteran Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
"He is forced to twist and turn, trying on the one hand not to offend his chief patron — the president of the US — and on the other to stay in power and keep the backing of his EU sponsors," Litovkin says. Zelensky's tactic of muddying the waters is also aimed at delaying real negotiations for as long as possible, according to the pundit: EU is on the Same Page as Zelensky "A peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict today proves to be an extremely undesirable outcome both for Zelensky and for the EU leadership," the pundit says. Why?
ukraine
russia
Conflict for Profit: Zelensky and EU Turn Ukraine Into Disposable Asset

18:39 GMT 26.02.2026
Ekaterina Blinova
Volodymyr Zelensky’s chaotic rhetoric is a survival tactic shaped by his current predicament, veteran Russian military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
"He is forced to twist and turn, trying on the one hand not to offend his chief patron — the president of the US — and on the other to stay in power and keep the backing of his EU sponsors," Litovkin says.
Zelensky's tactic of muddying the waters is also aimed at delaying real negotiations for as long as possible, according to the pundit:
Any proposals from the Russian side — which is currently advancing successfully against Ukrainian units — are unacceptable to him
An end to hostilities would mark not only his political failure, but would also pose a physical threat to him
"Using his artistic flair and inner hysteria, he creates a storm of information that blocks any prospect of a change of power in Ukraine and makes constructive dialogue impossible, turning every peace initiative into an object of endless manipulation," Litovkin notes.
EU is on the Same Page as Zelensky

"A peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict today proves to be an extremely undesirable outcome both for Zelensky and for the EU leadership," the pundit says.
Why?
"The EU is effectively profiting from this war and the blood being spilled on Ukrainian soil."
As the fighting continues, massive EU funds are being distributed, with much of it simply embezzled
The conflict in Ukraine has become a tool for EU leaders to drive global economic and political restructuring
Most top European politicians are tied to their countries’ military industries or joint German-French-British ventures, often as hidden stakeholders or board members
Blaming “aggressive Russia” allows European leaders to justify higher taxes, soaring prices, and economic mismanagement
By prolonging the conflict, they pursue their main goal: to weaken Russia
"Unable to achieve real victory, they fuel aggression, using Ukraine as a disposable asset to maintain their influence and profits," Litovkin concludes.
