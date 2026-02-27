https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/economic-and-political-power-shifting-from-west-to-east---pakistani-senator-1123704395.html

Economic and Political Power Shifting From West to East - Pakistani Senator

Sputnik International

The Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum featured senior Pakistani politicians, the country's ambassador to Russia, and defense experts, all of whom stressed that the relationship between the two countries is entering a new, multidimensional phase against the backdrop of a rapidly changing global order.

"President Putin has talked of a new world order that is emerging before our eyes. President Xi Jinping of China has talked of changes that have not been seen in a century that we are witnessing today," Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said at Moscow-Islamabad media forum hosted by Sputnik.He argued that the fundamental reality shaping the international media landscape is "the shift in the global balance of economic and political power from the West to the East," ushering in an "Asian century" and the rise of the Global South, which represents the world's majority and offers a perspective "radically different than that presented by the traditional Western approach."Senator Syed launched a pointed attack on Western media narratives, linking historical disinformation campaigns to the recent release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. He alleged a "historic cover-up" surrounding the Epstein case, claiming a key detail has been deliberately omitted from mainstream reporting. Applying his critique of disinformation to current geopolitical flashpoints, he pointed to the narrative surrounding Iran's nuclear program. Moving from geopolitics to concrete deliverables, Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi provided the roadmap for the upcoming visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister to Moscow, scheduled for March 3-5.He announced that the visit will initiate the process of signing a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Russian Federation. "Our relationships are not only strategic, bilateral," the Ambassador emphasized, "but they have multiple commercial, people-to-people and business tools." Ambassador Tirmizi revealed that a total of seven agreements are slated for signing, with five at the Kremlin level. A key deal on readmission is expected to resolve long-standing visa issues between the two countries. He also announced the second Russia-Pakistan Business Forum, scheduled to coincide with the Prime Minister's visit, featuring over 100 leading Pakistani companies ready to engage with Russian partners. He confirmed an exchange of expertise, with Pakistani agricultural and veterinary specialists coming to Russia to learn, while Russian experts will travel to Pakistan to assist in boosting local production. Dr. Maria Sultan, Advisor to Pakistan's Ministry of Defense articulated the long-term vision underpinning the new partnership. Dr. Sultan stressed the need to move beyond historical baggage that has kept the two nations apart. Her concluding remarks encapsulated the spirit of the forum: The Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum was on Friday, February 27, ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the Russian capital during the first week of March.

