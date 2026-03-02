https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/prolonged-hormuz-closure-could-unleash-multi-year-oil-price-shock--energy-expert-1123740878.html
Prolonged Hormuz Closure Could Unleash Multi-Year Oil Price Shock – Energy Expert
Prolonged Hormuz Closure Could Unleash Multi-Year Oil Price Shock – Energy Expert
Closure of the Strait of Hormuz sends shockwaves through markets, with Citi projecting Brent crude could surge to $80–$90 a barrel (bbl) this week.
"According to market reports, war risk underwriters began canceling policies for strait transits hours after Operation Epic Fury launched," Dr. Tilak K. Doshi, energy editor at The Daily Sceptic, tells Sputnik. "The Financial Times confirmed premiums surging 50%. Vessels linked to American or Israeli interests are becoming uninsurable entirely."
Overall impact for an extended shutdown:
Immediate/near-term spike: → 80–150%+ sending Brent from around $70–80 per barrel to $130–200, amplified by panic, hoarding, and risk premia → This matches qualitative analyst warnings of triple-digit oil and potential 1970s-style shocks
The immediate price impact
will moderate over time, falling to 40–70% above baseline as efficiency gains, fuel switching, and non-Gulf supply response, according to the expert. In the short run, however, global consumption may falls by about 20 mb/d (the shortfall), with disproportionate pain in Asia, which takes estimated 84% of Hormuz oil flows
Sharp global inflation surge: two-four percentage points
Recessionary GDP drag (oil shock multipliers typically −0.5 to −1% GDP per 10% price rise in short run), and severe hits to import-dependent economies
"A prolonged Hormuz closure would trigger a massive, multi-year oil price shock (doubling or more initially), rationing around 19% of global supply purely through demand destruction. This underscores the chokepoint’s strategic risk," Doshi says.
The expert presumed that markets "are now pricing in only a short disruption to the Strait of Hormuz
, but much depends on how the war is prosecuted going forward."
"With the US midterm elections in sight, the Trump administration will want to ensure that global crude oil prices are brought back down as quickly as possible, so as to put a limit on US gasoline prices," Doshi stresses.