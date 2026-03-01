https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/ali-khamenei-architect-of-modern-iran-and-guardian-of-islamic-identity-1123725526.html

Ali Khamenei: Architect of Modern Iran and Guardian of Islamic Identity

Ali Khamenei, the second supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has been killed in an Israeli bombing at the age of 86.

For more than four decades on the front lines of political life—including 36 years as the nation's highest authority—he shaped the destiny of the Iranian people and the wider region. The Making of a Revolutionary Born into a religious family in Mashhad, Khamenei devoted his youth to Islamic scholarship in Qom and Najaf. His interest in literature, music and poetry set him apart, but his life's mission became Iran's struggle for independence from foreign influence. An active follower of Imam Khomeini, he endured imprisonment and exile under the Shah's rule. Trial by Fire Following the 1979 revolution, his organizational skills were needed at the highest levels: from defense during the Iran-Iraq war to parliament and the presidency. His eight-year presidency coincided with the war's toughest years, when the country's territorial integrity hung in the balance. He survived an assassination attempt in 1981, but lost the use of his right arm. The Succession When Ayatollah Khomeini died in 1989, Iran faced a historic crossroads. Khamenei's authority and foresight ensured continuity. The Assembly of Experts elected him the new leader and constitutional amendments cemented his mandate, opening a new chapter for the Republic. Guardian of the Revolution As supreme leader, Khamenei remained steadfast in his commitment to the revolution's ideals: independence, freedom and Islamic law. He balanced the branches of power while strengthening the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a guarantor of sovereignty in a turbulent region. He championed a "neither east nor west" foreign policy. His principled stand against the US and rejection of unipolarity allowed Iran to steer an independent course despite unprecedented sanctions. The Reclusive Statesman Remarkably, Khamenei never left the country or gave interviews throughout his decades-long rule – a deliberate retreat from daily politics to focus on strategic vision. He saw his mission as preserving the ideological purity and institutions established by the republic's founder. End of an Era For millions of Iranians, Khamenei will remain the face of revolutionary continuity and resistance to external pressure. Whatever the final verdict of history, he has inscribed his name into Iran's story as the man who, for nearly 40 years, charted the path of the nation while striving to preserve its identity in a changing world.

