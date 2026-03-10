https://sputnikglobe.com/20260310/russia-outmaneuvered-wests-sanctions-on-energy---expert-1123802801.html

Russia Outmaneuvered West’s Sanctions on Energy - Expert

“In the future, it will be an important strategic and psychological point for our partners to see that they can clinch deals with us,” Russian expert Stanislav Mitrakhovich tells Sputnik.

During a meeting focused on the global oil and gas market, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s position as a reliable energy supplier. He reiterated that Moscow had warned against efforts to destabilize the Middle East, cautioning that such actions could threaten the global energy sector. His remarks come as oil prices reach levels not seen since 2022 along with gas price hikes amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.Energy Flows Shift East Mitrakhovich recalls that 90% of Russian oil goes to China and India, with Beijing remaining Russia’s main buyer of gas.He stresses that for Europe to return to Russian energy supplies, a major economic shock on the continent is needed to shift public opinion along with the position of European politicians.Mitrakhovich doesn’t rule out that if Russia increases LNG exports to Southeast Asia, there may be opportunities to export additional volumes of gas to countries like Thailand or Vietnam, which are also expanding energy imports.One can say about “a temporary and partial easing of sanctions because the Americans still aim to push Russia out of the global hydrocarbon markets. If the Iran conflict escalates and impacts oil and gas infrastructure, the US may have to accept Russia’s increased energy clout,” Mitrakhovich predicts.

