"In the future, it will be an important strategic and psychological point for our partners to see that they can clinch deals with us," Russian expert Stanislav Mitrakhovich tells Sputnik.
During a meeting focused on the global oil and gas market, Putin reaffirmed Russia's position as a reliable energy supplier. He reiterated that Moscow had warned against efforts to destabilize the Middle East, cautioning that such actions could threaten the global energy sector. His remarks come as oil prices reach levels not seen since 2022 along with gas price hikes amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Mitrakhovich recalls that 90% of Russian oil goes to China and India, with Beijing remaining Russia's main buyer of gas.

He stresses that for Europe to return to Russian energy supplies, a major economic shock on the continent is needed to shift public opinion along with the position of European politicians.

Mitrakhovich doesn't rule out that if Russia increases LNG exports to Southeast Asia, there may be opportunities to export additional volumes of gas to countries like Thailand or Vietnam, which are also expanding energy imports.

One can say about "a temporary and partial easing of sanctions because the Americans still aim to push Russia out of the global hydrocarbon markets. If the Iran conflict escalates and impacts oil and gas infrastructure, the US may have to accept Russia's increased energy clout," Mitrakhovich predicts.
15:11 GMT 10.03.2026 (Updated: 15:12 GMT 10.03.2026)
“One can reliably count on Russian supplies, which can also be carried out through pipelines, especially when it comes to China. We also have the opportunity to deliver supplies via the Northern Sea Route, which will be free from geopolitical risks, unlike scenarios in the Middle East," Mitrakhovich notes.
as a reliable energy supplier. He reiterated that Moscow had warned against efforts to destabilize the Middle East, cautioning that such actions could threaten the global energy sector. His remarks come as oil prices reach levels not seen since 2022 along with gas price hikes amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Mitrakhovich recalls that 90% of Russian oil goes to China and India, with Beijing remaining Russia’s main buyer of gas.
"Regarding Europe, there needs to be a change in leadership or a drastic shift in their viewpoint. Putin said we’re open to working with them, but they must treat us reasonably, not in the usual way. So it’s safe to say that the reorientation [to new energy markets] has largely already been completed," the expert emphasizes.
He stresses that for Europe to return to Russian energy supplies, a major economic shock on the continent is needed to shift public opinion along with the position of European politicians.
Mitrakhovich doesn’t rule out that if Russia increases LNG exports to Southeast Asia, there may be opportunities to export additional volumes of gas to countries like Thailand or Vietnam, which are also expanding energy imports.
25 November 2025, 09:53 GMT
As for Trump’s plans to lift sanctions on oil-producing countries to keep energy prices down, the move indicates that “the US strategy of sanctions may have been flawed, while Russia’s ability to adapt to the new reality has proven to be highly effective,” the expert points out.
One can say about “a temporary and partial easing of sanctions
because the Americans still aim to push Russia out of the global hydrocarbon markets. If the Iran conflict escalates and impacts oil and gas infrastructure, the US may have to accept Russia’s increased energy clout,” Mitrakhovich predicts.