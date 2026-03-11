International
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 12
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 12
The Middle East remains on edge as the conflict triggered by the February 28 US–Israeli strikes on Iran enters its 12th day.
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 12

05:21 GMT 11.03.2026
Being updated
The Middle East remains on edge as the conflict triggered by the February 28 US–Israeli strikes on Iran enters its 12th day.
The attacks, which targeted multiple Iranian sites and killed senior Iranian officials, sparked a major regional escalation and a wave of retaliatory missile and drone operations by Iran against Israeli and American positions across the Middle East.
Follow Sputnik's live updates for more!
05:21 GMT 11.03.2026
Iran Will Not Seek to Possess Nuclear Weapons - Ambassador
MOSCOW, March 11 - Iran will not seek nuclear weapons, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
"Iran has repeatedly stated that, based on its security doctrine and the leader's fatwa, it will never seek nuclear weapons. Iran is a binding member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). We have a peaceful nuclear program, and we see no problem in assuring others of this," Jalali said.
05:21 GMT 11.03.2026
Israel Rejects Lebanon's Request for Ceasefire Before Possible Peace Talks - Reports
MOSCOW, March 1 - Israel rejected Lebanon's request for a ceasefire before talks in Cyprus, which have been postponed for this reason, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources.
Israel demanded that the talks take place amid ongoing fighting, the report said on Tuesday.
The talks, scheduled to be held in Cyprus, did not take place due to disagreements over the sequencing: Beirut demanded a ceasefire before any meeting, while the Israeli side only wanted to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire.
In early March, rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel, with Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah claiming responsibility. The Israeli army retaliated with massive strikes on populated areas across the country, including Beirut. Hundreds of thousands of citizens began fleeing their homes, seeking refuge in safer areas of Lebanon.
