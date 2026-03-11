LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 12

Israel Rejects Lebanon's Request for Ceasefire Before Possible Peace Talks - Reports

MOSCOW, March 1 - Israel rejected Lebanon's request for a ceasefire before talks in Cyprus, which have been postponed for this reason, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

Israel demanded that the talks take place amid ongoing fighting, the report said on Tuesday.

The talks, scheduled to be held in Cyprus, did not take place due to disagreements over the sequencing: Beirut demanded a ceasefire before any meeting, while the Israeli side only wanted to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire.

In early March, rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel, with Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah claiming responsibility. The Israeli army retaliated with massive strikes on populated areas across the country, including Beirut. Hundreds of thousands of citizens began fleeing their homes, seeking refuge in safer areas of Lebanon.