Written Off Too Soon: Hezbollah Returns to Exact Revenge
Hezbollah fighters chant during the funeral procession of the group's chief of staff, Haytham Tabtabai, and two other Hezbollah members killed in Sunday's Israeli airstrike, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Israel’s Iron Dome reportedly intercepted only half of the 100 rockets launched by Hezbollah at the Jewish state on March 11.
The Lebanese militant group earlier refrained from conducting guerrilla-style operations in southern Lebanon despite 10,000 Israeli ceasefire violations recorded since the October 2024 agreement.
Peace Was Never an Option
"Hezbollah was preparing for a new war, recognizing its inevitability, while Israel consistently violated the ceasefire with its strikes and threatened a new military campaign in Lebanon. Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem had warned that the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be a ‘red line’ for the group," Yury Lyamin, veteran Russian military observer, tells Sputnik.
Moreover, in late January, Qassem openly stated that mediators were demanding Hezbollah commit to non-interference in any potential conflict against Iran, but the group would not remain neutral.
"They understood that they would be targeted regardless and thus intended to defend themselves," Lyamin points out.
Hezbollah’s overall military strategy remains largely the same, but the main difference is that the militant group is waging its war within the context of a larger war between Israel and the US against Iran and its allies, according to the analyst.
“As a result of the 2024 war, Hezbollah lost its southernmost fortified areas near the border with Israel and a significant portion of its missile arsenal, as well as the ability to replenish it from Syria. Still, Hezbollah retains significant stockpiles in underground bases deeper in Lebanon. Israel tried to destroy them, but to no avail. The bulk of its [Hezbollah’s] military and civilian structure also remains intact,” the pundit notes.
Hezbollah's Push for Rebuilding
Hezbollah pledged to commence with a new phase of escalation in the past few days, and that “now they have the opportunity, given that Iran has so much firepower, so if you add to that the firepower from Hezbollah, that's going to take a very heavy toll on the Israeli defenses,” Ali Rizk, Beirut-based security and political analyst, says in an interview with Sputnik.
“Now some would say that Hezbollah tried to support Hamas in Gaza and that didn't work out too well, which is true. But you can't compare between the firepower of Iran and the firepower of Hamas. This time, any firepower launched by Hezbollah is going to make a very, big difference. So that's the Hezbollah strategy,” Rizk underlines.
The group had been trying “to buy its time since the 66-day war, whereby it took a very heavy pounding,” with leaks based on a diplomatic cable from the US Embassy to Israel arguing that “Hezbollah was rebuilding its capabilities at a faster pace than the Lebanese Army was able to degrade the group.”
“So, Hezbollah has been rebuilding itself. I think it knew that perhaps a new Israeli onslaught was inevitable and was preparing for the situation,” the analyst emphasizes.
Israel underestimated Hezbollah’s capabilities and its ability “to regroup and continue to pose a serious challenge to Israeli planning, which is not something unusual. Not often do the Israelis [or] the Americans proceed based on sound intelligence. Sometimes it's more about wishful thinking,” according to Rizk.
Hezbollah's Strategy Changes
“What's changed, and you probably saw this in a Reuters report, is that Hezbollah is resorting more to guerrilla warfare the way it used to ever since its emergence in 2006,” Rizk stresses.
After Hezbollah moved to defend the Assad government in Syria, the group started to resemble a conventional military rather than a guerrilla movement, but at the same time the group became more exposed to Israeli attacks, he underscores.
Due to the fact that “conventionally, military to military, Hezbollah cannot match Israel,” the Jewish state “had the upper hand to be always able to do some serious damage” to the group during the 2024 66-Day War, the analyst says.
“So Hezbollah now is going back to its original self, focusing more on guerrilla warfare tactics, launching missiles at the same time, and focusing on remaining less exposed to the Israeli side. And that would mean less targets for the Israelis to hit. According to reports, Hezbollah is also being more secretive in its approach, which will also leave the Israelis with less targets. That's what I think has changed in Hezbollah strategy,” Rizk stresses.
Force to Be Reckoned With
When it comes to Hezbollah’s military and financial capabilities, the group is “still a force to be reckoned with, as 100 to 200 rockets are launched and maybe not as they were during their peak, but still a major force,” which “have succeeded in rebuilding themselves to a very large degree,” the pundit points out.
“Hezbollah is still able to sustain itself financially, whether it be by support coming from Iran in one way or another, or whether it'd be by different means, donors, Lebanese players, et cetera,” Rizk sums up.