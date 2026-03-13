https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/contacts-with-russian-defense-ministry-very-important-for-iaea---grossi-1123819153.html

Contacts With Russian Defense Ministry Very Important for IAEA - Grossi

Contacts with the Russian Defense Ministry are very important for the International Atomic Energy Agency given that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is located in a war zone, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

Contacts with the ministry are very important to us, Grossi told reporters.Grossi said that he hoped it would be able to resume the negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program.The agency hopes that an opportunity will soon arise to return to the negotiating table to achieve a predictable, long-term agreement, Grossi told reporters.Given the limited access of IAEA inspectors to nuclear sites in Iran and the scale of uranium enrichment in the country, the agency cannot provide definitive evidence of the absence of plans to create nuclear weapons in Iran, Grossi added.Grossi said that he intends to discuss Russia's role in the situation in the Middle East at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Russia plays a key role in ensuring international security, including in the Middle East, Grossi told reporters.Grossi also said he discussed the physical security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.Efforts to ensure physical security at the ZNPP were the primary focus of the delegations during the consultations held in Moscow, Grossi told reporters, adding that he was informed of military activity in the area of the plant.The IAEA and Rosatom are in constant contact regarding the resumption of operations at the ZNPP, the Director general added.Russian employees demonstrate professionalism in ensuring the safety of the plant, Grossi also said.The path to a full resumption of operations at the ZNPP is not easy and requires time and a number of measures, he stated, adding that for the full resumption of the operations, the absence of military threats is necessary.The work of the IAEA and Russia on the issues of ZNPP continues despite all the challenges and difficulties, Grossi also said.Russia has informed the IAEA about the situation at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.Russia will do everything to ensure that the first unit of the Bushehr NPP in Iran is operating normally and that the construction of new units is resumed, the Rosatom head said, adding that the evacuation of Russian personnel and their family members from the plant "was absolutely safe."Russia has never seen any evidence of Iran's development of nuclear weapons, Likhachev said.Russia is always ready to assist Iran in its uranium projects, the CEO said.Apart from political statements, there is no evidence that Iran was developing nuclear weapons, Likhachev concluded.Russia continues to build nuclear icebreakers for the development of the Northern Sea Route, despite the difficulties that arise, Likhachev said.The interest of other countries in the Northern Sea Route is becoming more obvious and growing in the current conditions, Likhachev added.Ukraine is escalating the situation with attacks on Energodar, trying to create the atmosphere of fear, which affects the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Likhachev said.On February 20, a heavy Ukrainian drone struck a school in Energodar while up to 600 students were there, the Rosatom head said.The Rosatom head also said that he is sure that risks of the loss of the external power supply to the ZNPP persist, adding that a number of strikes in the ZNPP and Energodar area has increased in recent months.Likhachev also pointed out the inadmissibility of attacks on nuclear power facilities under any circumstances during consultations with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi, Rosatom said on Friday.

