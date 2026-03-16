LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 17

The Middle East remains on edge as the conflict triggered by the February 28 US–Israeli strikes on Iran enters its 17th day.
The attacks, which targeted multiple Iranian sites and killed senior Iranian officials, sparked a major regional escalation and a wave of retaliatory missile and drone operations by Iran against Israeli and American positions across the Middle East.
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08:39 GMT 16.03.2026
At Least 500 Killed in Tehran in US-Israel Strikes Since Conflict Start- Ambulance Service
At least 500 people have been killed, 5,700 have been people injured in Tehran from US and Israeli strikes since the beginning of the conflict, Mohammad Esmail Tavakoli, the head of the Iranian capital's ambulance service, said on Monday.
"To date, we have had 5,700 casualties, 503 people have died as a result of war-related incidents," Tavakoli was quoted as saying by the SNN broadcaster.
US Military Operation Against Iran Likely to Last for Several More Weeks- Energy Secretary
The operation of the United States against Iran is likely to last for several more weeks, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said on Monday.
"I think that is a likely timeframe," Wright told NBC News when asked if the US administration is planning to extend the military operation against Iran for several more weeks.
08:10 GMT 16.03.2026
IDF Says Detected Missile Launch From Iran, Air Defense Systems Intercepting It
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that it has detected a missile launch from Iran, with air defense systems intercepting it.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," IDF said on Telegram.
08:07 GMT 16.03.2026
IDF Says Destroyed Plane Used by Iran's Supreme Leader at Mehrabad Airport
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that it had destroyed a plane used by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei at the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.
"Overnight (Monday), the IDF conducted a precise strike and dismantled an aircraft used by the Supreme Leader of the Iranian terror regime at the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
All Damage Caused to Iran in Conflict With US, Israel Must Be Compensated - Ambassador
All damage caused to Iran during the conflict with the US and Israel must be assessed, and the aggressors must compensate, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik.
"All damage inflicted on us must be assessed so that those who started the war and the aggressors can compensate. I have no information on how extensive the damage is. However, we are in the midst of a war, and any number given today will be different tomorrow," he said.
07:39 GMT 16.03.2026
Saudi Air Defense Forces Shot Down 34 Drones Over Eastern Province - Defense Ministry
Saudi Arabia's air defense forces shot down 34 drones within an hour over the Eastern Province, home to the main facilities of the state-owned oil and gas company Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's defense ministry said on Monday night.
"The Saudi Arabian Air Defense Forces repelled an attack by nine drones on the Eastern Province," the defense ministry said in one of similar statements issued within an hour.
07:38 GMT 16.03.2026
Israel Detects Missile Launch From Iran, Air Defense Systems Intercepting Them - Army
Israel has detected a missile launch from Iran for the second time in an hour, and air defense systems are intercepting them, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the IDF said on Telegram.
07:38 GMT 16.03.2026
Iran Doesn't Have High Hopes for International Probe Into School Strike - Ambassador
Tehran is in contact with international institutions regarding the prospects of a legal investigation into the school strike in the south of the country, but doesn't have high hopes for a fair trial, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Regarding the lawsuit, our foreign minister is in correspondence with international institutions. However, we don't have high hopes for them, since there is no international community left. International norms don't exist," the diplomat said.
07:38 GMT 16.03.2026
Israeli Army Announces New Wave of Strikes on Infrastructure in Tehran
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the beginning of another wave of strikes on infrastructure in Tehran.
"The IDF has begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran," the army said in a statement.