https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/israeli-attack-on-south-pars-gas-field-a-us-move-to-expand-lng-share--1123865815.html

Israeli Attack on South Pars Gas Field: A US Move to Expand LNG Share?

Israeli Attack on South Pars Gas Field: A US Move to Expand LNG Share?

Sputnik International

The US may have been informed about the Israeli bombing of the Iranian South Pars gas field, energy security analyst Yeghia Tashjian of the Issam Fares Institute at the American University of Beirut tells Sputnik.

2026-03-19T17:22+0000

2026-03-19T17:22+0000

2026-03-19T18:05+0000

analysis

middle east

dr mamdouh salameh

israel

iran

russia

us central command (centcom)

liquefied natural gas (lng)

us

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102512/50/1025125074_0:235:4500:2766_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9de2d0298aec57d9b277f22056c4ab.jpg

"When it comes to major Israeli operations – especially those with regional escalation risks – the level of coordination with the US, particularly CENTCOM, is typically very high," Tashjian says. But he adds that sometimes Israel only notifies Washington at the eleventh hour.The Israeli attack was mostly likely planned by both the US and Israel, believes Dr Mamdouh Salameh, an international oil economist and a global energy expert.One of the objectives is "to intensify the enmity between the Arab Gulf States and Iran and bring them on the side of the US and Israel," Salameh tells Sputnik.Who Benefits?The ongoing escalation around the field could benefit energy exporters like the US, Russia or Saudi Arabia, Tashjian says.But there’s a problem: ongoing fighting around the South Pars — part of the world’s largest natural gas field — and Iranian retaliation has pushed up already-soaring gas and oil prices.Facing a global energy crunch and soaring prices, it's hardly surprising the US is ready to "lift sanctions on Russian and Venezuelan oil and gas," according to Tashjian.Energy and Food CrisesThe consequences could be severe on several levels, says Tashjian:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/pentagon-seeks-200b-for-iran-war-as-costs-surge--reports-1123849813.html

israel

iran

russia

southeast asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

iran's south pars gas field, persian gulf, gas deposits in the persian gulf, israel's attack on south pars, iran's retaliation strikes on gulf gas facilities, gulf crisis sends gas and oil prices high, energy crisis, gas crisis