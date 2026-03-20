https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/europe-undermining-itself-by-rejecting-russian-energy-resources--kremlin-1123869157.html
Europe Undermining Itself by Rejecting Russian Energy Resources – Kremlin
Europe Undermining Itself by Rejecting Russian Energy Resources – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Europe is still provoking the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine instead of a policy aimed at seeking peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-03-20T10:45+0000
2026-03-20T10:45+0000
2026-03-20T10:50+0000
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"Russia must and will do what best suits its interests and its benefits," Peskov told reporters, commenting on a statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding Russian gas purchases.If alternative markets will be recognized as more attractive for Russian energy resources, then Russia will completely focus on them, Peskov added."It is already obvious that, of course, European voters will not continue to vote for these people. It is even clear now," the spokesperson said, adding that Europeans continue to harm their voters by continuing pursuing the policy of abandoning Russian energy resources.Demand for fertilizers is growing, and Russia is one of the few countries capable of providing a growing supply on the market, Peskov said."The demand for fertilizers is growing. Russia is one of the few countries that is able to provide a growing supply in the market," Peskov told reporters.Europe is still provoking the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine instead of a policy aimed at seeking peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.Moscow has no answer why Europe allowed its actual direct involvement of in the Ukrainian conflict, the official added.Moscow hopes to continue the trilateral talks on Ukraine in the near future, Peskov said.Russia will not participate in the contacts between Ukraine and the United States, which were stated by Volodymyr Zelensky, Peskov said.Ukraine must unconditionally stop energy blackmail, including of European countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.On Thursday, Peskov said that Kiev's attempts to attack compressor stations with drones pose a threat to critical infrastructure and international energy routes.Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that Ukraine's situation is deteriorating amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including due to the fact that the attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran are depleting stocks of military equipment that Europe bought from Washington for Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/ukraine-continues-futile-resistance-instead-of-opening-way-to-peace-process---kremlin-1123837989.html
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seeking peace, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, ukraine crisis, provoking continuation of ukraine crisis
seeking peace, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, ukraine crisis, provoking continuation of ukraine crisis
Europe Undermining Itself by Rejecting Russian Energy Resources – Kremlin
10:45 GMT 20.03.2026 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 20.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia should and will do what corresponds to its interests and benefits in terms of the energy issue, Peskov said.
"Russia must and will do what best suits its interests and its benefits," Peskov told reporters, commenting on a statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding Russian gas purchases.
If alternative markets will be recognized as more attractive for Russian energy resources, then Russia will completely focus on them, Peskov added.
"It is already obvious that, of course, European voters will not continue to vote for these people. It is even clear now," the spokesperson said, adding that Europeans continue to harm their voters by continuing pursuing the policy of abandoning Russian energy resources.
Demand for fertilizers is growing, and Russia is one of the few countries capable of providing a growing supply on the market, Peskov said.
"The demand for fertilizers is growing. Russia is one of the few countries that is able to provide a growing supply in the market," Peskov told reporters.
Europe is still provoking the continuation
of the conflict in Ukraine instead of a policy aimed at seeking peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"There is also no answer to the question of why they [European countries] are still pursuing a policy aimed at provoking the further continuation of this conflict [in Ukraine], and why they are not pursuing a policy aimed at ... contributing to the search for a peaceful settlement," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow has no answer why Europe allowed its actual direct involvement of in the Ukrainian conflict, the official added.
Moscow hopes to continue the trilateral talks on Ukraine in the near future, Peskov said.
"This pause is temporary, and we hope that it is temporary. I mean the continuation of the trilateral format," Peskov told reporters.
Russia will not participate in the contacts between Ukraine and the United States, which were stated by Volodymyr Zelensky
, Peskov said.
Ukraine must unconditionally stop energy blackmail, including of European countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"[Ukraine] must also unconditionally stop the energy blackmail of other countries, including EU member states," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia is ready to agree to an energy truce with Ukraine.
On Thursday, Peskov said that Kiev's attempts to attack compressor stations with drones pose a threat to critical infrastructure and international energy routes.
Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that Ukraine's situation is deteriorating amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including due to the fact that the attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran are depleting stocks of military equipment that Europe bought from Washington for Kiev.