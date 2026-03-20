https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/europe-undermining-itself-by-rejecting-russian-energy-resources--kremlin-1123869157.html

Europe Undermining Itself by Rejecting Russian Energy Resources – Kremlin

Europe Undermining Itself by Rejecting Russian Energy Resources – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Europe is still provoking the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine instead of a policy aimed at seeking peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-03-20T10:45+0000

2026-03-20T10:45+0000

2026-03-20T10:50+0000

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dmitry peskov

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

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european commission

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fertilizer

peace

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"Russia must and will do what best suits its interests and its benefits," Peskov told reporters, commenting on a statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding Russian gas purchases.If alternative markets will be recognized as more attractive for Russian energy resources, then Russia will completely focus on them, Peskov added."It is already obvious that, of course, European voters will not continue to vote for these people. It is even clear now," the spokesperson said, adding that Europeans continue to harm their voters by continuing pursuing the policy of abandoning Russian energy resources.Demand for fertilizers is growing, and Russia is one of the few countries capable of providing a growing supply on the market, Peskov said."The demand for fertilizers is growing. Russia is one of the few countries that is able to provide a growing supply in the market," Peskov told reporters.Europe is still provoking the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine instead of a policy aimed at seeking peace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.Moscow has no answer why Europe allowed its actual direct involvement of in the Ukrainian conflict, the official added.Moscow hopes to continue the trilateral talks on Ukraine in the near future, Peskov said.Russia will not participate in the contacts between Ukraine and the United States, which were stated by Volodymyr Zelensky, Peskov said.Ukraine must unconditionally stop energy blackmail, including of European countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.On Thursday, Peskov said that Kiev's attempts to attack compressor stations with drones pose a threat to critical infrastructure and international energy routes.Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that Ukraine's situation is deteriorating amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including due to the fact that the attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran are depleting stocks of military equipment that Europe bought from Washington for Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/ukraine-continues-futile-resistance-instead-of-opening-way-to-peace-process---kremlin-1123837989.html

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seeking peace, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, ukraine crisis, provoking continuation of ukraine crisis