https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-change-of-heart-on-strikes-against-iranian-power-plants-marks-strategic-defeat---expert--1123883139.html

US Change of Heart on Strikes Against Iranian Power Plants Marks 'Strategic Defeat' - Expert

US Change of Heart on Strikes Against Iranian Power Plants Marks 'Strategic Defeat' - Expert

Sputnik International

The US has announced it is delaying power plant strikes after US-Iran talks – but Iran denies any negotiations took place.

2026-03-23T16:26+0000

2026-03-23T16:26+0000

2026-03-23T16:26+0000

analysis

dr mamdouh salameh

iran

strait of hormuz

dimona

washington

us

europe

oil

oil trade

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"Delaying the 48-hour ultimatum [Washington] gave Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is a strategic defeat," global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik, casting doubt on Washington's narrative regarding the alleged negotiations.The expert outlines three possible explanations:The US claimed on March 21 it would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened within 48 hours — a threat Iran says would be met with retaliation against critical infrastructure in Israel and the Gulf.Shifting Oil PricesThe US is either trying to trick Iran, or influence rising oil prices, or both, Salameh believes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/trump-says-instructed-pentagon-to-postpone-us-strikes-on-iranian-power-plants-for-five-days-1123881104.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/defeat-in-the-making-what-lies-ahead-if-us-targets-irans-kharg-island-1123881858.html

iran

strait of hormuz

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Ekaterina Blinova

iran war, strait of hormuz, us ultimatum, iranian power plants, israel's dimona nuclear center, donald trump, oil prices, kharg island, us delayed strikes against iranian infrastructure