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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-change-of-heart-on-strikes-against-iranian-power-plants-marks-strategic-defeat---expert--1123883139.html
US Change of Heart on Strikes Against Iranian Power Plants Marks 'Strategic Defeat' - Expert
US Change of Heart on Strikes Against Iranian Power Plants Marks 'Strategic Defeat' - Expert
Sputnik International
The US has announced it is delaying power plant strikes after US-Iran talks – but Iran denies any negotiations took place.
2026-03-23T16:26+0000
2026-03-23T16:26+0000
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"Delaying the 48-hour ultimatum [Washington] gave Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is a strategic defeat," global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik, casting doubt on Washington's narrative regarding the alleged negotiations.The expert outlines three possible explanations:The US claimed on March 21 it would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened within 48 hours — a threat Iran says would be met with retaliation against critical infrastructure in Israel and the Gulf.Shifting Oil PricesThe US is either trying to trick Iran, or influence rising oil prices, or both, Salameh believes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/trump-says-instructed-pentagon-to-postpone-us-strikes-on-iranian-power-plants-for-five-days-1123881104.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/defeat-in-the-making-what-lies-ahead-if-us-targets-irans-kharg-island-1123881858.html
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US Change of Heart on Strikes Against Iranian Power Plants Marks 'Strategic Defeat' - Expert

16:26 GMT 23.03.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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The US has announced it is delaying power plant strikes after US-Iran talks – but Iran denies any negotiations took place.
"Delaying the 48-hour ultimatum [Washington] gave Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is a strategic defeat," global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik, casting doubt on Washington's narrative regarding the alleged negotiations.
The expert outlines three possible explanations:
It's an attempt to find a way to disengage from the war and declare victory
Alternatively, it could be a ploy to dupe Iran until the US Marines are in place to try to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, but it is doomed, the pundit warns
Third version: the US apparently wants to save Israel’s Dimona nuclear center from destruction
The US claimed on March 21 it would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened within 48 hours — a threat Iran says would be met with retaliation against critical infrastructure in Israel and the Gulf.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Orders Five-Day Pause on Iran Power Plant Strikes
11:21 GMT

Shifting Oil Prices

Brent crude plunged nearly 14% to $96 a barrel shortly after the announcement of the US-Iran talks
It surged again above $100 following the Iranian Foreign Ministry's denial of holding talks with the US
The US is either trying to trick Iran, or influence rising oil prices, or both, Salameh believes.
"The global oil market knows when a lie is being told and Iran won’t fall for it," he says. The US risks becoming "the biggest loser of rising oil prices by the fact that it still imports an estimated 8 million barrels a day."
Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through the Red Sea, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
Analysis
Defeat in the Making? What Lies Ahead If US Targets Iran’s Kharg Island
14:22 GMT
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