https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/us-tells-allies-that-ukraine-bound-arms-could-be-sent-to-middle-east-1123909721.html

US Tells Allies That Ukraine-Bound Arms Could be Sent to Middle East

US Tells Allies That Ukraine-Bound Arms Could be Sent to Middle East

Sputnik International

The US has warned that weapons deliveries to Ukraine could be halted as the Pentagon shifts its focus to the Iran war.

2026-03-27T19:03+0000

2026-03-27T19:03+0000

2026-03-27T19:03+0000

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military & intelligence

marco rubio

ukraine

iran

nato

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state department

us

europe

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The State Department reportedly told European NATO allies that munitions deliveries — especially Patriot surface-to-air missiles — could face disruptions.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised the issue at the G7 foreign ministers meeting on March 27.NATO members have already voiced concerns that the US could reroute weapons they had bought and paid for to replenish its stockpiles amid the Iran war.The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) — under which US allies buy arms from the US for Ukraine—may also face disruption, despite some having “received assurances” from Washington.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-war-pentagons-200b-budget-could-run-out-in-just-five-months-1123870262.html

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iran war, us warned allies it could divert ukraine-bound arms to middle east, ukraine war, us dwindling military stockpiles, middle east, gulf conflict, strait of hormuz