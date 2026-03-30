https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/israel-overstretched-lacking-capacity-and-interoperability-to-join-us-ground-op-in-iran--experts--1123922401.html

Israel Overstretched, Lacking Capacity and Interoperability to Join US Ground Op in Iran — Experts

Israel Overstretched, Lacking Capacity and Interoperability to Join US Ground Op in Iran — Experts

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) won't join a potential US ground operation in Iran, Israel's Channel 12 reports. Why is that?

2026-03-30T16:58+0000

2026-03-30T16:58+0000

2026-03-30T16:58+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

opinion

simon tsipis

israel

yemen

lebanon

israel defense forces (idf)

israeli air force (iaf)

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg

Lack of Capacity "Israel lacks the capacity, sufficient troops, and military equipment to deploy its forces," Israeli security expert Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik. Israel is fighting on three ground fronts and two aerial fronts, the pundit explains: Lack of Interoperability "Given the differences in training and operational methods, it isn’t advisable to conduct a joint operation of this nature between two distinct military cultures," says retired Brig. Gen. Israel Shafir, former Israeli Air Force combat pilot. In a potential Iran operation, Israel would be at a logistical disadvantage — the US supply chain is far bigger and better placed. The only plausible scenario for IDF involvement is "very targeted commando operations" — the kind Israel has carried out before — on the ground in Iran, former Israeli Air Force pilot Guy Poran tells Sputnik: Not in Israel's Interest

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/iran-mobilizing-over-1-million-troops-amid-escalation--reports-1123903167.html

israel

yemen

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

iran war, israel defense forces, us ground operation in iran, israeli commandos, israel air force, gaza massacre, lebanon, yemen, houthis, idf is overstretched, hezbollah