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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/israel-overstretched-lacking-capacity-and-interoperability-to-join-us-ground-op-in-iran--experts--1123922401.html
Israel Overstretched, Lacking Capacity and Interoperability to Join US Ground Op in Iran — Experts
Israel Overstretched, Lacking Capacity and Interoperability to Join US Ground Op in Iran — Experts
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) won't join a potential US ground operation in Iran, Israel's Channel 12 reports. Why is that?
2026-03-30T16:58+0000
2026-03-30T16:58+0000
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Lack of Capacity "Israel lacks the capacity, sufficient troops, and military equipment to deploy its forces," Israeli security expert Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik. Israel is fighting on three ground fronts and two aerial fronts, the pundit explains: Lack of Interoperability "Given the differences in training and operational methods, it isn’t advisable to conduct a joint operation of this nature between two distinct military cultures," says retired Brig. Gen. Israel Shafir, former Israeli Air Force combat pilot. In a potential Iran operation, Israel would be at a logistical disadvantage — the US supply chain is far bigger and better placed. The only plausible scenario for IDF involvement is "very targeted commando operations" — the kind Israel has carried out before — on the ground in Iran, former Israeli Air Force pilot Guy Poran tells Sputnik: Not in Israel's Interest
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/iran-mobilizing-over-1-million-troops-amid-escalation--reports-1123903167.html
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iran war, israel defense forces, us ground operation in iran, israeli commandos, israel air force, gaza massacre, lebanon, yemen, houthis, idf is overstretched, hezbollah

Israel Overstretched, Lacking Capacity and Interoperability to Join US Ground Op in Iran — Experts

16:58 GMT 30.03.2026
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsraeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2026
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) won't join a potential US ground operation in Iran, Israel's Channel 12 reports. Why is that?

Lack of Capacity

"Israel lacks the capacity, sufficient troops, and military equipment to deploy its forces," Israeli security expert Dr. Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik.
Israel is fighting on three ground fronts and two aerial fronts, the pundit explains:
The aerial fronts are Iran and Yemen
Ground operations are taking place in Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank
"Thus, as always, the US will defend Israel’s interests using its own military," Tsipis notes.

Lack of Interoperability

"Given the differences in training and operational methods, it isn’t advisable to conduct a joint operation of this nature between two distinct military cultures," says retired Brig. Gen. Israel Shafir, former Israeli Air Force combat pilot.
In a potential Iran operation, Israel would be at a logistical disadvantage — the US supply chain is far bigger and better placed.
The only plausible scenario for IDF involvement is "very targeted commando operations" — the kind Israel has carried out before — on the ground in Iran, former Israeli Air Force pilot Guy Poran tells Sputnik:
Small groups
Specific area
Limited operation
Quick troop pullout from the combat zone

Not in Israel's Interest

While Israelis are usually very supportive of their troops, "the Israeli public is quite weary at this time," Shafir says. "I do not believe it is in Israel’s interest to see any ground operations."

In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013 photo, members of the Basij paramilitary militia fire their weapons during a training session, in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Mobilizing Over 1 Million Troops Amid Escalation — Reports
27 March, 04:48 GMT
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