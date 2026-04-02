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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/iran-conflict-is-full-fledged-war-on-nature--expert-1123932636.html
Iran Conflict is Full-Fledged War on Nature – Expert
Iran Conflict is Full-Fledged War on Nature – Expert
Sputnik International
As a result of oil facility fires amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, combustion byproducts released into the atmosphere return to the Gulf as acid rain, irreversibly altering the water's chemical balance and destroying flora and fauna, Egyptian expert and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change observer Mustafa Sherbini tells Sputnik.
2026-04-02T09:18+0000
2026-04-02T09:18+0000
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The Gulf’s geography makes the situation even more dangerous. The semi-enclosed body of water has extremely slow water exchange, he explained. Any oil or chemical spill from a tanker could result in a long-term disaster in the Gulf, — poisoning the resource on which the lives and health of the entire region's population directly depend, he stressed.“For 100 million people, the Gulf is the only source of life, and they have no other options," Sherbini warned. "This is no longer just an environmental issue, but a question of the region's physical survival."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-threatens-to-open-front-in-bab-el-mandeb-strait-to-counter-us---reports-1123897252.html
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environmental impact of iran conflict, atmosphere return to the gulf as acid rain, combustion byproducts
environmental impact of iran conflict, atmosphere return to the gulf as acid rain, combustion byproducts

Iran Conflict is Full-Fledged War on Nature – Expert

09:18 GMT 02.04.2026
© SputnikBlack smoke rises over Tehran after US-Israeli strike on Shahran oil depot
Black smoke rises over Tehran after US-Israeli strike on Shahran oil depot - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2026
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Smoke from oil fires from the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran return to the Persian Gulf as acid rain, irreversibly altering the water's chemical balance and destroying flora and fauna, Egyptian expert and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change observer Mustafa Sherbini tells Sputnik.
The Gulf’s geography makes the situation even more dangerous. The semi-enclosed body of water has extremely slow water exchange, he explained.

“In such a closed water system, toxins are not flushed out but instead accumulate over decades,” Sherbini added.

Any oil or chemical spill from a tanker could result in a long-term disaster in the Gulf, — poisoning the resource on which the lives and health of the entire region's population directly depend, he stressed.
“For 100 million people, the Gulf is the only source of life, and they have no other options," Sherbini warned. "This is no longer just an environmental issue, but a question of the region's physical survival."
In this photo provided by the Iranian Army, two warships sail while approaching to the Iran's southeastern port city of Chahbahar, in the Gulf of Oman. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Threatens to Open 'Front' in Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to Counter US - Reports
26 March, 09:24 GMT
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