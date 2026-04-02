https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/iran-conflict-is-full-fledged-war-on-nature--expert-1123932636.html

Iran Conflict is Full-Fledged War on Nature – Expert

Iran Conflict is Full-Fledged War on Nature – Expert

Sputnik International

As a result of oil facility fires amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, combustion byproducts released into the atmosphere return to the Gulf as acid rain, irreversibly altering the water's chemical balance and destroying flora and fauna, Egyptian expert and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change observer Mustafa Sherbini tells Sputnik.

2026-04-02T09:18+0000

2026-04-02T09:18+0000

2026-04-02T09:18+0000

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environment protection

environmental impact

environmental disaster

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The Gulf’s geography makes the situation even more dangerous. The semi-enclosed body of water has extremely slow water exchange, he explained. Any oil or chemical spill from a tanker could result in a long-term disaster in the Gulf, — poisoning the resource on which the lives and health of the entire region's population directly depend, he stressed.“For 100 million people, the Gulf is the only source of life, and they have no other options," Sherbini warned. "This is no longer just an environmental issue, but a question of the region's physical survival."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/iran-threatens-to-open-front-in-bab-el-mandeb-strait-to-counter-us---reports-1123897252.html

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environmental impact of iran conflict, atmosphere return to the gulf as acid rain, combustion byproducts