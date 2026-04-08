https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-just-flipped-the-script-on-petrodollar--1123962394.html

Iran Just Flipped the Script on Petrodollar

Iran Just Flipped the Script on Petrodollar

Sputnik International

Iran’s de facto control of the Strait of Hormuz is giving it a powerful lever to blunt the US’s “maximum pressure” campaign against it, global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.

2026-04-08T11:04+0000

2026-04-08T11:04+0000

2026-04-08T11:04+0000

analysis

iran

us

us-iran relations

strait of hormuz

china

brics

russia

shanghai gold exchange

donald trump

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While the Hormuz toll system pulls in China’s yuan and stablecoins—chipping away at petrodollar dominance—the US strategy against Iran had already “failed miserably” long before, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh notes.Iran sidestepped US sanctions, exporting roughly 1.5–1.7 million barrels per day—about 90% to China—paid largely in yuan or barter deals, with proceeds convertible into gold via the Shanghai Gold Exchange.Iran’s approach aligns with a broader BRICS push toward settling trade in national currencies rather than the dollar, Dr. Salameh points out.The BRICS states are “leading the accelerating global de-dollarization drive,” with 90% of trade between China, Russia, and India carried out in their national currencies.It could be argued that the US has targeted Iran’s IT and energy infrastructure to curb crude exports—especially to China—and disrupt alternative payment systems.But that view overlooks basic energy dynamics, says the expert.While Trump pushed for Brent at $40–$60, any strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure is fraught with retaliation in the Gulf, tightening supply and potentially sending Brent toward $150–$200.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-poised-to-emerge-from-war-with-boosted-global-clout-1123961123.html

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strait of hormuz

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dedollarization, de-dollarization, brics, us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, iran’s de facto control of the strait of hormuz