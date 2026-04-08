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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-just-flipped-the-script-on-petrodollar--1123962394.html
Iran Just Flipped the Script on Petrodollar
Iran Just Flipped the Script on Petrodollar
Sputnik International
Iran’s de facto control of the Strait of Hormuz is giving it a powerful lever to blunt the US’s “maximum pressure” campaign against it, global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.
2026-04-08T11:04+0000
2026-04-08T11:04+0000
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While the Hormuz toll system pulls in China’s yuan and stablecoins—chipping away at petrodollar dominance—the US strategy against Iran had already “failed miserably” long before, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh notes.Iran sidestepped US sanctions, exporting roughly 1.5–1.7 million barrels per day—about 90% to China—paid largely in yuan or barter deals, with proceeds convertible into gold via the Shanghai Gold Exchange.Iran’s approach aligns with a broader BRICS push toward settling trade in national currencies rather than the dollar, Dr. Salameh points out.The BRICS states are “leading the accelerating global de-dollarization drive,” with 90% of trade between China, Russia, and India carried out in their national currencies.It could be argued that the US has targeted Iran’s IT and energy infrastructure to curb crude exports—especially to China—and disrupt alternative payment systems.But that view overlooks basic energy dynamics, says the expert.While Trump pushed for Brent at $40–$60, any strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure is fraught with retaliation in the Gulf, tightening supply and potentially sending Brent toward $150–$200.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-poised-to-emerge-from-war-with-boosted-global-clout-1123961123.html
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dedollarization, de-dollarization, brics, us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, iran’s de facto control of the strait of hormuz
dedollarization, de-dollarization, brics, us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, iran’s de facto control of the strait of hormuz

Iran Just Flipped the Script on Petrodollar

11:04 GMT 08.04.2026
© AP Photo / Kin CheungA woman walks by a money exchange shop decorated with banknotes of Chinese yuan and US dollars at Central, a business district in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
A woman walks by a money exchange shop decorated with banknotes of Chinese yuan and US dollars at Central, a business district in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
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Iran’s de facto control of the Strait of Hormuz is giving it a powerful lever to blunt the US’s “maximum pressure” campaign against it, global energy expert Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh tells Sputnik.
While the Hormuz toll system pulls in China’s yuan and stablecoins—chipping away at petrodollar dominance—the US strategy against Iran had already “failed miserably” long before, Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh notes.
Iran sidestepped US sanctions, exporting roughly 1.5–1.7 million barrels per day—about 90% to China—paid largely in yuan or barter deals, with proceeds convertible into gold via the Shanghai Gold Exchange.
Iran’s approach aligns with a broader BRICS push toward settling trade in national currencies rather than the dollar, Dr. Salameh points out.
The BRICS states are “leading the accelerating global de-dollarization drive,” with 90% of trade between China, Russia, and India carried out in their national currencies.
It could be argued that the US has targeted Iran’s IT and energy infrastructure to curb crude exports—especially to China—and disrupt alternative payment systems.
But that view overlooks basic energy dynamics, says the expert.
While Trump pushed for Brent at $40–$60, any strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure is fraught with retaliation in the Gulf, tightening supply and potentially sending Brent toward $150–$200.
“And who would be the biggest loser in the world? None other than the US,” says the expert.
Iranians chant slogans as they hold Iranian flags and a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
Analysis
Iran Poised to Emerge From War With Boosted Global Clout
8 April, 08:44 GMT
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