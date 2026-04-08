https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/its-high-time-for-the-global-south-to-demand-colonial-reparations-1123962642.html
It's High Time for the Global South to Demand Colonial Reparations
It's High Time for the Global South to Demand Colonial Reparations
Sputnik International
The US, UK, and other Western powers with colonial pasts have repeatedly refused to consider reparations for the slave trade and other colonial crimes—yet have set precedents that could allow such claims to be enforced.
2026-04-08T13:03+0000
2026-04-08T13:03+0000
2026-04-08T13:03+0000
analysis
opinion
alfred de zayas
jeffrey sachs
paul krugman
united kingdom (uk)
johannesburg
iraq
the united nations (un)
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122571248_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_67d12f4d5d01c05d8887ee5944541045.jpg
The West "has been guided by a sense of moral superiority and legal exceptionalism," Alexis Habiyaremye from the University of Johannesburg tells Sputnik.Not only is the West still benefiting from past crimes, but it is continuing those malicious practices against Global South nations, Habiyaremye adds.This vicious cycle can be broken, according to former UN Independent Expert on International Order Alfred de Zayas.Western nations froze roughly $300 billion in Russian central bank assets in 2022 and have since tapped the profits and interest generated from them. Previously, Iran, Iraq, Libya, and others were also subjected to Western sanctions, asset freezes, and confiscations.This approach could be replicated by the Global South:To make the reparations system sustainable, Global South countries should join forces with aligned international organizations and demand accountability for Western war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and modern-day slavery, the former UN expert stresses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-resolution-declaring-slavery-gravest-crime-against-humanity-sends-strong-moral-message--expert-1123906966.html
united kingdom (uk)
johannesburg
iraq
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122571248_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9001a72d10a9e4cf765ab209ef19f131.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
unga resolution on slave trade, western colonial past, colonialism, reparations, global south, neo-colonialism, genocide in gaza, western invasions, iran war, western war crimes, freezing of sovereign assets, western assets could be frozen
unga resolution on slave trade, western colonial past, colonialism, reparations, global south, neo-colonialism, genocide in gaza, western invasions, iran war, western war crimes, freezing of sovereign assets, western assets could be frozen
It's High Time for the Global South to Demand Colonial Reparations
The US, UK, and other Western powers with colonial pasts have repeatedly refused to consider reparations for the slave trade and other colonial crimes—yet have set precedents that could allow such claims to be enforced.
The West "has been guided by a sense of moral superiority and legal exceptionalism," Alexis Habiyaremye from the University of Johannesburg tells Sputnik.
Not only is the West still benefiting from past crimes
, but it is continuing those malicious practices against Global South nations, Habiyaremye adds.
This vicious cycle can be broken, according to former UN Independent Expert on International Order Alfred de Zayas.
"The collective West cannot afford to abandon all of international law, and the procedures created by the West must also be applied to them," de Zayas tells Sputnik.
Western nations froze
roughly $300 billion in Russian central bank assets in 2022 and have since tapped
the profits and interest generated
from them. Previously, Iran, Iraq, Libya, and others were also subjected to Western sanctions, asset freezes, and confiscations.
This approach could be replicated by the Global South:
Create an intergovernmental tribunal to try the collective West for crimes in connection with slavery, imperialism, colonialism, and economic neo-colonialism, de Zayas notes
Establish mechanisms to calculate reparations, including material and moral damages as well as lost profits; de Zayas presumes that renowned economists like Jeffrey Sachs, Paul Krugman, and Thomas Piketty could participate
It's feasible, on that basis, to freeze or confiscate assets of countries responsible for those crimes, up to the value of the reparations—if they refuse to cooperate
"Good lawyers can make that scenario compatible with the UN Charter and with existing international treaties," de Zayas says. "I am optimistic that the Global South will prevail."
To make the reparations system sustainable, Global South countries should join forces with aligned international organizations and demand accountability for Western war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and modern-day slavery, the former UN expert stresses.