https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/its-high-time-for-the-global-south-to-demand-colonial-reparations-1123962642.html

It's High Time for the Global South to Demand Colonial Reparations

It's High Time for the Global South to Demand Colonial Reparations

Sputnik International

The US, UK, and other Western powers with colonial pasts have repeatedly refused to consider reparations for the slave trade and other colonial crimes—yet have set precedents that could allow such claims to be enforced.

2026-04-08T13:03+0000

2026-04-08T13:03+0000

2026-04-08T13:03+0000

analysis

opinion

alfred de zayas

jeffrey sachs

paul krugman

united kingdom (uk)

johannesburg

iraq

the united nations (un)

us

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The West "has been guided by a sense of moral superiority and legal exceptionalism," Alexis Habiyaremye from the University of Johannesburg tells Sputnik.Not only is the West still benefiting from past crimes, but it is continuing those malicious practices against Global South nations, Habiyaremye adds.This vicious cycle can be broken, according to former UN Independent Expert on International Order Alfred de Zayas.Western nations froze roughly $300 billion in Russian central bank assets in 2022 and have since tapped the profits and interest generated from them. Previously, Iran, Iraq, Libya, and others were also subjected to Western sanctions, asset freezes, and confiscations.This approach could be replicated by the Global South:To make the reparations system sustainable, Global South countries should join forces with aligned international organizations and demand accountability for Western war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and modern-day slavery, the former UN expert stresses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/un-resolution-declaring-slavery-gravest-crime-against-humanity-sends-strong-moral-message--expert-1123906966.html

united kingdom (uk)

johannesburg

iraq

russia

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2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

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Ekaterina Blinova

unga resolution on slave trade, western colonial past, colonialism, reparations, global south, neo-colonialism, genocide in gaza, western invasions, iran war, western war crimes, freezing of sovereign assets, western assets could be frozen