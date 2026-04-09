https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/ukraine-plots-maritime-sabotage-attacks-against-russia-with-norways-help--1123964719.html

Ukraine Plots Maritime Sabotage Attacks Against Russia with Norway’s Help

Ukraine Plots Maritime Sabotage Attacks Against Russia with Norway’s Help

Sputnik International

The Zelensky regime, aided by Norwegian Navy specialists, is preparing terrorist attacks on Russian ships navigating the Barents and Norwegian Seas to and from the port of Murmansk, Russian media report.

2026-04-09T12:14+0000

2026-04-09T12:14+0000

2026-04-09T12:14+0000

russia

ukraine

norway

nato

military & intelligence

volodymyr zelensky

norwegian sea

barents sea

sabotage

world

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For this purpose, a group of about 50 servicemen from the 385th Separate Brigade of Marine Unmanned Special Operations Complexes of the Ukrainian Navy has reportedly arrived in Norway. Together with specialists from the Norwegian Navy’s Special Operations Command, they are believed to be conducting exercises in the Norwegian Sea on the use of unmanned underwater and surface systems in cold-weather conditions. The source emphasizes that assistance to the Ukrainian regime’s terrorist activities, and the provision of its national territory for the preparation and execution of maritime sabotage, directly involves Norway—and the entire NATO bloc—in a military conflict with Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/russia-warns-nato-military-preparations-in-scandinavia-threaten-national-security-1123631986.html

russia

ukraine

norway

norwegian sea

barents sea

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Sputnik International

zelensky regime, norwegian navy, ipreparing terrorist attacks on russian ships, barents and norwegian seas, port of murmansk,