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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/ukraine-plots-maritime-sabotage-attacks-against-russia-with-norways-help--1123964719.html
Ukraine Plots Maritime Sabotage Attacks Against Russia with Norway’s Help
Ukraine Plots Maritime Sabotage Attacks Against Russia with Norway’s Help
Sputnik International
The Zelensky regime, aided by Norwegian Navy specialists, is preparing terrorist attacks on Russian ships navigating the Barents and Norwegian Seas to and from the port of Murmansk, Russian media report.
2026-04-09T12:14+0000
2026-04-09T12:14+0000
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For this purpose, a group of about 50 servicemen from the 385th Separate Brigade of Marine Unmanned Special Operations Complexes of the Ukrainian Navy has reportedly arrived in Norway. Together with specialists from the Norwegian Navy’s Special Operations Command, they are believed to be conducting exercises in the Norwegian Sea on the use of unmanned underwater and surface systems in cold-weather conditions. The source emphasizes that assistance to the Ukrainian regime’s terrorist activities, and the provision of its national territory for the preparation and execution of maritime sabotage, directly involves Norway—and the entire NATO bloc—in a military conflict with Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/russia-warns-nato-military-preparations-in-scandinavia-threaten-national-security-1123631986.html
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zelensky regime, norwegian navy, ipreparing terrorist attacks on russian ships, barents and norwegian seas, port of murmansk,
zelensky regime, norwegian navy, ipreparing terrorist attacks on russian ships, barents and norwegian seas, port of murmansk,

Ukraine Plots Maritime Sabotage Attacks Against Russia with Norway’s Help

12:14 GMT 09.04.2026
© RIA Novosti . Russian Ministry of Defence / Go to the mediabankTrials of Admiral Kasatonov frigate in Barents sea
Trials of Admiral Kasatonov frigate in Barents sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
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The criminal Zelensky regime, aided by Norwegian Navy specialists, is preparing terrorist attacks on Russian ships navigating the Barents and Norwegian Seas to and from the port of Murmansk, Russian media report, citing a military-diplomatic source.
For this purpose, a group of about 50 servicemen from the 385th Separate Brigade of Marine Unmanned Special Operations Complexes of the Ukrainian Navy has reportedly arrived in Norway.
Together with specialists from the Norwegian Navy’s Special Operations Command, they are believed to be conducting exercises in the Norwegian Sea on the use of unmanned underwater and surface systems in cold-weather conditions.
The source emphasizes that assistance to the Ukrainian regime’s terrorist activities, and the provision of its national territory for the preparation and execution of maritime sabotage, directly involves Norway—and the entire NATO bloc—in a military conflict with Russia.
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