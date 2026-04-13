https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/heres-the-real-reason-netanyahu-is-escalating-the-lebanon-crisis-1123982203.html

Here's the Real Reason Netanyahu is Escalating the Lebanon Crisis

Here's the Real Reason Netanyahu is Escalating the Lebanon Crisis

Sputnik International

Israel is effectively “held hostage” by the Netanyahu government, and the war in Lebanon is another distraction action designed to divert the public’s attention from the mounting problems he personally and the country as a whole face, Tel Aviv-based national security observer Dr. Simon Tsipis told Sputnik.

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2026-04-13T17:28+0000

2026-04-13T17:28+0000

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Netanyahu's string of foreign policy disasters are extensive, Tsipis says, and include:Netanyahu’s sole ambition is to “cling to power,” by any means, amid the legal problems haunting him, Tsipis says. These include:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-wants-total-end-to-war-not-temporary-ceasefire-allowing-us-and-israel-to-regroup-prof-1123975219.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/idf-chief-of-staff-approves-continuation-of-israeli-operation-in-southern-lebanon-1123966713.html

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why is israel escalating in lebanon, what does netanyahu want to achieve in lebanon, is lebanon war a distraction for netanyahu