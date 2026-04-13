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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/heres-the-real-reason-netanyahu-is-escalating-the-lebanon-crisis-1123982203.html
Here's the Real Reason Netanyahu is Escalating the Lebanon Crisis
Here's the Real Reason Netanyahu is Escalating the Lebanon Crisis
Sputnik International
Israel is effectively “held hostage” by the Netanyahu government, and the war in Lebanon is another distraction action designed to divert the public’s attention from the mounting problems he personally and the country as a whole face, Tel Aviv-based national security observer Dr. Simon Tsipis told Sputnik.
2026-04-13T17:28+0000
2026-04-13T17:28+0000
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Netanyahu's string of foreign policy disasters are extensive, Tsipis says, and include:Netanyahu’s sole ambition is to “cling to power,” by any means, amid the legal problems haunting him, Tsipis says. These include:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-wants-total-end-to-war-not-temporary-ceasefire-allowing-us-and-israel-to-regroup-prof-1123975219.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/idf-chief-of-staff-approves-continuation-of-israeli-operation-in-southern-lebanon-1123966713.html
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why is israel escalating in lebanon, what does netanyahu want to achieve in lebanon, is lebanon war a distraction for netanyahu
why is israel escalating in lebanon, what does netanyahu want to achieve in lebanon, is lebanon war a distraction for netanyahu

Here's the Real Reason Netanyahu is Escalating the Lebanon Crisis

17:28 GMT 13.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ronen ZvulunIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ronen Zvulun
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Israel is effectively “held hostage” by the Netanyahu government, and the war in Lebanon is another distraction action designed to divert the public’s attention from the mounting problems he personally and the country as a whole face, Tel Aviv-based national security observer Dr. Simon Tsipis told Sputnik.
Netanyahu's string of foreign policy disasters are extensive, Tsipis says, and include:
the “failed” war in Gaza, with Hamas left intact
“complete failure in Iran,” even as Netanyahu tries to deliberately sabotage peace talks between Washington and Tehran by targeting Lebanon
and now Lebanon itself, where Hezbollah is “inflicting colossal damage and losses…the likes of which Israel has never seen,” according to the analyst
Netanyahu’s sole ambition is to “cling to power,” by any means, amid the legal problems haunting him, Tsipis says. These include:
3 corruption cases
a commission of inquiry into October 7
the Hague’s international arrest warrant
Netanyahu is “possessed,” Tsipis says. “He has nothing to lose and is ready in principle to drag the entire state of Israel down with him.”
A worker cleans the street as police officers walks towards their vehicle outside a media center close to Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
Analysis
Iran Wants Total End to War, Not Temporary Ceasefire Allowing US and Israel to Regroup: Prof
Yesterday, 13:46 GMT

“This permanent war, which has caused colossal damage to the economy, colossal damage to pricing policy within Israel, is driving a lot of people to leave. People are losing their homes, losing their jobs. This situation is leading to the collapse of the country,” the observer stressed.

The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
IDF Chief of Staff Approves Continuation of Israeli Operation in Southern Lebanon
10 April, 03:44 GMT
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