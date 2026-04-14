https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/us-war-on-iran-squeezes-asian-allies-tech-backbone-1123986736.html

US War on Iran Squeezes Asian Allies’ Tech Backbone

US War on Iran Squeezes Asian Allies’ Tech Backbone

Sputnik International

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is throttling two strategic industries for American allies in Asia: chip fabrication and expansion of AI data centers.

2026-04-14T13:38+0000

2026-04-14T13:38+0000

2026-04-14T13:38+0000

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The blockage of this vital chokepoint for roughly a quarter of global oil shipments and 20% of LNG has caused energy prices to surge, with oil back above $100 and LNG near multi-year highs. Stressed Asian market investors have already reacted: South Korea’s Kospi slid, while Samsung Electronics dropped 2.4% and TSMC edged lower. But the real pressure is structural: Asia’s tech lifeline runs on energy — and a lot of it: That dependence is now a liability. Iran’s retaliatory strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City — a facility responsible for roughly a third of global LNG supply — has created a bottleneck that could take years to fix. The consequences ripple into the semiconductor supply chain: Governments are likely to prioritize. Semiconductor fabs get priority access to energy and materials, while other industries face rationing and slowdown, with economic pain spreading beyond tech.AI data centers are the next weak link. Unlike fabs, they don’t get strategic protection — and they consume even more power. A 10–20% rise in energy costs could be enough to kill off planned projects across Asia. The irony is hard to miss. As the US wages war on Iran, it may be redrawing the global tech map — pushing investment away from its own allies and back toward a more energy-insulated America.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/uss-very-foolish-double-blockade-of-hormuz-strait-makes-absolutely-no-sense-heres-why-1123981540.html

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strait of hormuz, blockade of hormuz, chip fabrication, expansion of ai data centers, how strait of hormuz blockade throttles us' asian allies' chip fabrication and expansion of ai data centers