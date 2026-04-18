https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/will-israel-observe-ceasefire-with-lebanon-1124007137.html
Will Israel Observe Ceasefire With Lebanon?
Will Israel Observe Ceasefire With Lebanon?
Sputnik International
Much as the previous truce clinched in 2024, Israel can interpret or reinterpret the current ceasefire in its favor, Lebanese political analyst Joseph Helou tells Sputnik.
2026-04-18T07:13+0000
2026-04-18T07:13+0000
2026-04-18T07:13+0000
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Much as the previous truce clinched in 2024, Israel can interpret or reinterpret the current ceasefire in its favor, Lebanese political analyst Joseph Helou tells Sputnik.As for the current truce, it indicates Israel “seems to be giving in to the logic of deliberated discussions” with Lebanon, according to the expert.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/beirut-residents-return-to-southern-suburbs-after-lebanon-israel-ceasefire-takes-effect-1124004571.html
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israel-lebanon ceasefire, fighting between israel and hezbollah, previous truce between israel and lebanon
israel-lebanon ceasefire, fighting between israel and hezbollah, previous truce between israel and lebanon
Will Israel Observe Ceasefire With Lebanon?
A 10-day ceasefire follows six weeks of fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that has killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than a million more from their homes in Lebanon.
Much as the previous truce clinched in 2024, Israel can interpret or reinterpret the current ceasefire
in its favor, Lebanese political analyst Joseph Helou
tells Sputnik
.
The ceasefire that took effect on April 17 is “not new in form because a lot of its clauses have been stated in some form or another in the November 27, 2024 agreement, brokered by the US” and violated by Israel 15,000 times, he notes.
As for the current truce, it indicates Israel “seems to be giving in to the logic of deliberated discussions” with Lebanon
, according to the expert.
Even so, “unless a real process of ending a massive disagreement between Lebanon and Israel is re-launched, we can't really speak of 100% end to the conflict,” Helou concludes.