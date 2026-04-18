https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/will-israel-observe-ceasefire-with-lebanon-1124007137.html

Will Israel Observe Ceasefire With Lebanon?

Will Israel Observe Ceasefire With Lebanon?

Sputnik International

Much as the previous truce clinched in 2024, Israel can interpret or reinterpret the current ceasefire in its favor, Lebanese political analyst Joseph Helou tells Sputnik.

2026-04-18T07:13+0000

2026-04-18T07:13+0000

2026-04-18T07:13+0000

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Much as the previous truce clinched in 2024, Israel can interpret or reinterpret the current ceasefire in its favor, Lebanese political analyst Joseph Helou tells Sputnik.As for the current truce, it indicates Israel “seems to be giving in to the logic of deliberated discussions” with Lebanon, according to the expert.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/beirut-residents-return-to-southern-suburbs-after-lebanon-israel-ceasefire-takes-effect-1124004571.html

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israel-lebanon ceasefire, fighting between israel and hezbollah, previous truce between israel and lebanon