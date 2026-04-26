International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/decades-old-iranian-jet-breached-us-defenses-struck-gulf-base-in-early-phase-of-war--reports-1124041823.html
Decades-Old Iranian Jet Breached US Defenses, Struck Gulf Base in Early Phase of War — Reports
Decades-Old Iranian Jet Breached US Defenses, Struck Gulf Base in Early Phase of War — Reports
Sputnik International
Iran’s early retaliatory strikes in the US-Israeli aggression caused significantly more damage to US military infrastructure than publicly acknowledged, with... 26.04.2026, Sputnik International
2026-04-26T05:08+0000
2026-04-26T05:08+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
kuwait
bahrain
us-iran relations
war of aggression
aggression
act of aggression
retaliation
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1a/1124041919_0:22:1024:598_1920x0_80_0_0_8119b0fb8cd3b2805837afc5aeafc010.jpg
In the opening phase, an Iranian F-5 — a Cold War-era aircraft — penetrated air defenses and struck Camp Buehring in Kuwait, despite the presence of advanced US systems. Facilities including hangars, runways, radar installations and command sites across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE were damaged, with repair costs estimated in the billions. When a decades-old jet can get through and land a hit, the image of untouchable “air dominance” starts to look a lot less convincing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/irgc-says-attacked-all-us-bases-in-middle-east-in-recent-strike-1123845009.html
iran
kuwait
bahrain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1a/1124041919_85:0:996:683_1920x0_80_0_0_a35ee2d2a568138c32d06961bcf1c876.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, kuwait, bahrain, us-iran relations, war of aggression, aggression, act of aggression, retaliation, iran-israel row, war, us bases, us military bases, us hegemony, strikes, air strikes, us military, us military base, air defense
iran, kuwait, bahrain, us-iran relations, war of aggression, aggression, act of aggression, retaliation, iran-israel row, war, us bases, us military bases, us hegemony, strikes, air strikes, us military, us military base, air defense

Decades-Old Iranian Jet Breached US Defenses, Struck Gulf Base in Early Phase of War — Reports

05:08 GMT 26.04.2026
© Photo : Khashayar Talebzadeh / IRIAF Northrop F-5E Tiger IIIRIAF Northrop F-5E Tiger II, August 8, 2010
IRIAF Northrop F-5E Tiger II, August 8, 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2026
© Photo : Khashayar Talebzadeh / IRIAF Northrop F-5E Tiger II
Subscribe
Iran’s early retaliatory strikes in the US-Israeli aggression caused significantly more damage to US military infrastructure than publicly acknowledged, with over 100 targets hit across bases in multiple Gulf countries, NBC News reported.
In the opening phase, an Iranian F-5 — a Cold War-era aircraft — penetrated air defenses and struck Camp Buehring in Kuwait, despite the presence of advanced US systems.
Facilities including hangars, runways, radar installations and command sites across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE were damaged, with repair costs estimated in the billions.
When a decades-old jet can get through and land a hit, the image of untouchable “air dominance” starts to look a lot less convincing.
Испытания новой ракетной системы в Иране - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
IRGC Says Attacked All US Bases in Middle East in Recent Strike
18 March, 13:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала