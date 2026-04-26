https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/decades-old-iranian-jet-breached-us-defenses-struck-gulf-base-in-early-phase-of-war--reports-1124041823.html

Decades-Old Iranian Jet Breached US Defenses, Struck Gulf Base in Early Phase of War — Reports

Decades-Old Iranian Jet Breached US Defenses, Struck Gulf Base in Early Phase of War — Reports

Sputnik International

Iran’s early retaliatory strikes in the US-Israeli aggression caused significantly more damage to US military infrastructure than publicly acknowledged, with... 26.04.2026, Sputnik International

2026-04-26T05:08+0000

2026-04-26T05:08+0000

2026-04-26T05:08+0000

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act of aggression

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In the opening phase, an Iranian F-5 — a Cold War-era aircraft — penetrated air defenses and struck Camp Buehring in Kuwait, despite the presence of advanced US systems. Facilities including hangars, runways, radar installations and command sites across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE were damaged, with repair costs estimated in the billions. When a decades-old jet can get through and land a hit, the image of untouchable “air dominance” starts to look a lot less convincing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/irgc-says-attacked-all-us-bases-in-middle-east-in-recent-strike-1123845009.html

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iran, kuwait, bahrain, us-iran relations, war of aggression, aggression, act of aggression, retaliation, iran-israel row, war, us bases, us military bases, us hegemony, strikes, air strikes, us military, us military base, air defense