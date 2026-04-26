https://sputnikglobe.com/20260426/decades-old-iranian-jet-breached-us-defenses-struck-gulf-base-in-early-phase-of-war--reports-1124041823.html
Decades-Old Iranian Jet Breached US Defenses, Struck Gulf Base in Early Phase of War — Reports
Decades-Old Iranian Jet Breached US Defenses, Struck Gulf Base in Early Phase of War — Reports
Sputnik International
Iran’s early retaliatory strikes in the US-Israeli aggression caused significantly more damage to US military infrastructure than publicly acknowledged, with... 26.04.2026, Sputnik International
2026-04-26T05:08+0000
2026-04-26T05:08+0000
2026-04-26T05:08+0000
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In the opening phase, an Iranian F-5 — a Cold War-era aircraft — penetrated air defenses and struck Camp Buehring in Kuwait, despite the presence of advanced US systems. Facilities including hangars, runways, radar installations and command sites across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE were damaged, with repair costs estimated in the billions. When a decades-old jet can get through and land a hit, the image of untouchable “air dominance” starts to look a lot less convincing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/irgc-says-attacked-all-us-bases-in-middle-east-in-recent-strike-1123845009.html
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iran, kuwait, bahrain, us-iran relations, war of aggression, aggression, act of aggression, retaliation, iran-israel row, war, us bases, us military bases, us hegemony, strikes, air strikes, us military, us military base, air defense
iran, kuwait, bahrain, us-iran relations, war of aggression, aggression, act of aggression, retaliation, iran-israel row, war, us bases, us military bases, us hegemony, strikes, air strikes, us military, us military base, air defense
Decades-Old Iranian Jet Breached US Defenses, Struck Gulf Base in Early Phase of War — Reports
Iran’s early retaliatory strikes in the US-Israeli aggression caused significantly more damage to US military infrastructure than publicly acknowledged, with over 100 targets hit across bases in multiple Gulf countries, NBC News reported.
In the opening phase, an Iranian F-5 — a Cold War-era aircraft — penetrated air defenses
and struck Camp Buehring in Kuwait, despite the presence of advanced US systems.
Facilities including hangars, runways, radar installations and command sites across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE were damaged, with repair costs estimated in the billions.
When a decades-old jet can get through and land a hit, the image of untouchable “air dominance” starts to look a lot less convincing.