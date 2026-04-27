https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/araghchi-says-held-good-meeting-with-putin-discussed-conflict-between-israel-us-iran-1124050171.html

Araghchi Says Held Good Meeting With Putin, Discussed Conflict Between Israel, US, Iran

Araghchi Says Held Good Meeting With Putin, Discussed Conflict Between Israel, US, Iran

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that he had good meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed in detail the conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran.

2026-04-27T16:34+0000

2026-04-27T16:34+0000

2026-04-27T16:34+0000

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"I had a very good meeting with Mr. Putin, which probably lasted more than an hour and a half. We discussed all the topics in detail, both bilateral relations and regional issues, as well as the aggression of the US and Israeli regimes," Araghchi said on Telegram. New ideas regarding bilateral cooperation were voiced at the meeting with Putin, the minister added. Araghchi also told Putin about the diplomatic efforts mediated by Pakistan to end the conflict with the United States and establishing security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.Abbas Araghchi told Vladimir Putin that the US position is hindering progress in a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.The minister also noted that he is making the necessary decisions regarding the ongoing diplomatic process with the United States, given two instances of military aggression against Iran during diplomatic negotiations, attacks on civilian nuclear facilities, the US's "predilection" for sanctions and economic pressure, and the continued "maritime piracy" against Iranian merchant vessels.The United States will not agree to a situation where Tehran gets to decide who may or may not use the international waterway, as well as impose a levy on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were fruitful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday."Fruitful," Lavrov told reporters when asked how the talks went.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russia-ready-to-contribute-to-restoration-of-ties-between-gulf-states-iran---lavrov-1124018851.html

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vladimir putin, abbas araghchi, sergey lavrov, iran, israel, iranian foreign ministry, us