https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/araghchi-says-held-good-meeting-with-putin-discussed-conflict-between-israel-us-iran-1124050171.html
Araghchi Says Held Good Meeting With Putin, Discussed Conflict Between Israel, US, Iran
Araghchi Says Held Good Meeting With Putin, Discussed Conflict Between Israel, US, Iran
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that he had good meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed in detail the conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran.
2026-04-27T16:34+0000
2026-04-27T16:34+0000
2026-04-27T16:34+0000
world
vladimir putin
abbas araghchi
sergey lavrov
iran
israel
iranian foreign ministry
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1b/1124050010_0:237:2802:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_9bf9112d0e22d7a45a1cc47b12d112bc.jpg
"I had a very good meeting with Mr. Putin, which probably lasted more than an hour and a half. We discussed all the topics in detail, both bilateral relations and regional issues, as well as the aggression of the US and Israeli regimes," Araghchi said on Telegram. New ideas regarding bilateral cooperation were voiced at the meeting with Putin, the minister added. Araghchi also told Putin about the diplomatic efforts mediated by Pakistan to end the conflict with the United States and establishing security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.Abbas Araghchi told Vladimir Putin that the US position is hindering progress in a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.The minister also noted that he is making the necessary decisions regarding the ongoing diplomatic process with the United States, given two instances of military aggression against Iran during diplomatic negotiations, attacks on civilian nuclear facilities, the US's "predilection" for sanctions and economic pressure, and the continued "maritime piracy" against Iranian merchant vessels.The United States will not agree to a situation where Tehran gets to decide who may or may not use the international waterway, as well as impose a levy on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were fruitful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday."Fruitful," Lavrov told reporters when asked how the talks went.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/russia-ready-to-contribute-to-restoration-of-ties-between-gulf-states-iran---lavrov-1124018851.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1b/1124050010_36:0:2767:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_230ed98eed423b8d42b19ad60b443b06.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, abbas araghchi, sergey lavrov, iran, israel, iranian foreign ministry, us
vladimir putin, abbas araghchi, sergey lavrov, iran, israel, iranian foreign ministry, us
Araghchi Says Held Good Meeting With Putin, Discussed Conflict Between Israel, US, Iran
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that he had good meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed in detail the conflict between Israel, the United States and Iran.
"I had a very good meeting with Mr. Putin, which probably lasted more than an hour and a half. We discussed all the topics in detail, both bilateral relations and regional issues, as well as the aggression of the US and Israeli regimes," Araghchi said on Telegram.
New ideas regarding bilateral cooperation were voiced at the meeting with Putin, the minister added.
Araghchi also told Putin about the diplomatic efforts mediated by Pakistan to end the conflict with the United States and establishing security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz
, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
Abbas Araghchi told Vladimir Putin that the US position is hindering progress in a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
"The Iranian Foreign Minister pointed out that the US's continued destructive behavior, particularly persistent unreasonable demands, constant shifting positions, threatening rhetoric, and persistent violations of commitments, are a factor slowing progress in diplomacy," the ministry said in a statement, following a meeting between Araghchi and Putin in St. Petersburg.
The minister also noted that he is making the necessary decisions regarding the ongoing diplomatic process with the United States, given two instances of military aggression against Iran during diplomatic negotiations, attacks on civilian nuclear facilities, the US's "predilection" for sanctions and economic pressure, and the continued "maritime piracy" against Iranian merchant vessels.
The United States will not agree
to a situation where Tehran gets to decide who may or may not use the international waterway, as well as impose a levy on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.
The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were fruitful, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Fruitful," Lavrov told reporters when asked how the talks went.