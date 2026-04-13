https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/ukraine-targets-russian-merchant-fleet-with-nato-intel-support---presidential-aide-1123981137.html

Ukraine Targets Russian Merchant Fleet With NATO Intel Support - Presidential Aide

Ukraine Targets Russian Merchant Fleet With NATO Intel Support - Presidential Aide

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian special services are targeting the Russian merchant fleet with coordination and intelligence support of NATO, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

2026-04-13T12:32+0000

2026-04-13T12:32+0000

2026-04-13T12:32+0000

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"The risks of illegal actions and terrorist attacks against ships sailing from or towards Russian ports are increasing. The Ukrainian special services, with the coordination and intelligence support of NATO countries, are targeting the non-military maritime infrastructure and the merchant fleet of our country," Patrushev told Russian media. The Baltic states and Finland's provision of airspace for attack drones means that NATO members directly participate in the attacks on Russia, the official said, adding that neighboring countries are complicit in Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian ports in the Baltic. Kiev, which has flooded the Black Sea with mines and unmanned boats, remains the main source of terrorist and military danger, Nikolai Patrushev said."NATO countries continue to play out exercise scenarios to neutralize non-existent security threats from Russia, even though they themselves face real threats in the Black Sea. The Kiev regime, which has flooded the Black Sea with mines and unmanned boats, remains the key source of terrorist and military threats in the region," Patrushev said.Drifting Ukrainian mines are increasingly being discovered in close proximity to the coasts of Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania, Patrushev added.The route of the Ukrainian UAVs through the Baltic States required a careful study and at least the consent of the leadership of those states over which it passed, Patrushev said.A frigate of Russia's Black Sea Fleet escorted tankers with Russian oil through the English Channel last week, Patrushev said.Last month, the UK government announced that UK military personnel will be able to board vessels subject to UK sanctions and transiting through UK territorial waters. London will also impose even greater restrictions by blocking British waters, including the English Channel, for sanctioned vessels. The measure affects the so-called "shadow fleet," allegedly engaged in the transportation of Russian energy resources."Given that London prefers to interpret international law in its favor, last week a frigate of the Black Sea Fleet escorted tankers with Russian oil across the English Channel," Patrushev said.If necessary, other measures will be taken to ensure the safety of navigation and protect national interests in international waters, the official added.NATO continues to build anti-Russian infrastructure in the Black Sea region under the guise of the recent Sea Shield 2026 exercises, Nikolai Patrushev said."The North Atlantic Alliance, under the guise of the Sea Shield - 2026 exercises held in early April, continues to form an anti-Russian infrastructure in the Black Sea area. Romania was chosen as the main territory of the maneuvers as a Black Sea springboard to confront Russia," Patrushev said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/nato-actively-building-up-military-forces-on-eastern-flank---russian-foreign-ministry-1123942847.html

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ukraine targets russian merchant fleet, nato intel support, russian presidential aide and chairman of the russian marine board nikolai patrushev, coordination and intelligence support of nato