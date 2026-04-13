https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/ukraine-targets-russian-merchant-fleet-with-nato-intel-support---presidential-aide-1123981137.html
Ukraine Targets Russian Merchant Fleet With NATO Intel Support - Presidential Aide
Ukraine Targets Russian Merchant Fleet With NATO Intel Support - Presidential Aide
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian special services are targeting the Russian merchant fleet with coordination and intelligence support of NATO, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
2026-04-13T12:32+0000
2026-04-13T12:32+0000
2026-04-13T12:32+0000
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"The risks of illegal actions and terrorist attacks against ships sailing from or towards Russian ports are increasing. The Ukrainian special services, with the coordination and intelligence support of NATO countries, are targeting the non-military maritime infrastructure and the merchant fleet of our country," Patrushev told Russian media. The Baltic states and Finland's provision of airspace for attack drones means that NATO members directly participate in the attacks on Russia, the official said, adding that neighboring countries are complicit in Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian ports in the Baltic. Kiev, which has flooded the Black Sea with mines and unmanned boats, remains the main source of terrorist and military danger, Nikolai Patrushev said."NATO countries continue to play out exercise scenarios to neutralize non-existent security threats from Russia, even though they themselves face real threats in the Black Sea. The Kiev regime, which has flooded the Black Sea with mines and unmanned boats, remains the key source of terrorist and military threats in the region," Patrushev said.Drifting Ukrainian mines are increasingly being discovered in close proximity to the coasts of Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania, Patrushev added.The route of the Ukrainian UAVs through the Baltic States required a careful study and at least the consent of the leadership of those states over which it passed, Patrushev said.A frigate of Russia's Black Sea Fleet escorted tankers with Russian oil through the English Channel last week, Patrushev said.Last month, the UK government announced that UK military personnel will be able to board vessels subject to UK sanctions and transiting through UK territorial waters. London will also impose even greater restrictions by blocking British waters, including the English Channel, for sanctioned vessels. The measure affects the so-called "shadow fleet," allegedly engaged in the transportation of Russian energy resources."Given that London prefers to interpret international law in its favor, last week a frigate of the Black Sea Fleet escorted tankers with Russian oil across the English Channel," Patrushev said.If necessary, other measures will be taken to ensure the safety of navigation and protect national interests in international waters, the official added.NATO continues to build anti-Russian infrastructure in the Black Sea region under the guise of the recent Sea Shield 2026 exercises, Nikolai Patrushev said."The North Atlantic Alliance, under the guise of the Sea Shield - 2026 exercises held in early April, continues to form an anti-Russian infrastructure in the Black Sea area. Romania was chosen as the main territory of the maneuvers as a Black Sea springboard to confront Russia," Patrushev said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/nato-actively-building-up-military-forces-on-eastern-flank---russian-foreign-ministry-1123942847.html
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ukraine targets russian merchant fleet, nato intel support, russian presidential aide and chairman of the russian marine board nikolai patrushev, coordination and intelligence support of nato
ukraine targets russian merchant fleet, nato intel support, russian presidential aide and chairman of the russian marine board nikolai patrushev, coordination and intelligence support of nato
Ukraine Targets Russian Merchant Fleet With NATO Intel Support - Presidential Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian special services are targeting the Russian merchant fleet with coordination and intelligence support of NATO, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
"The risks of illegal actions and terrorist attacks against ships sailing from or towards Russian ports are increasing. The Ukrainian special services, with the coordination and intelligence support of NATO countries, are targeting the non-military maritime infrastructure and the merchant fleet of our country," Patrushev told Russian media.
The Baltic states and Finland's provision of airspace for attack drones means that NATO members directly participate in the attacks on Russia, the official said, adding that neighboring countries are complicit in Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian ports in the Baltic.
"Kiev cynically regards the death of three crew members, which was a tragedy for their relatives, friends, and all normal people, as its victory. At the same time, we record the hypocritical policies of a number of states and international organizations that refrain from assessing attacks on Russian ships," the Russian presidential aide said.
Kiev, which has flooded the Black Sea
with mines and unmanned boats, remains the main source of terrorist and military danger, Nikolai Patrushev said.
"NATO countries continue to play out exercise scenarios to neutralize non-existent security threats from Russia, even though they themselves face real threats in the Black Sea. The Kiev regime, which has flooded the Black Sea with mines and unmanned boats, remains the key source of terrorist and military threats in the region," Patrushev said.
Drifting Ukrainian mines are increasingly being discovered in close proximity to the coasts of Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania, Patrushev added.
The route of the Ukrainian UAVs through the Baltic States
required a careful study and at least the consent of the leadership of those states over which it passed, Patrushev said.
"I believe that neighboring countries are also complicit in these crimes, even if Ukrainian drones are launched from the decks of ships in the Baltic Sea... The distance from the northern borders of Ukraine to the Leningrad Region is more than 1,400 kilometers [870 miles]. Such a route requires careful study and at least the consent of the leadership of the countries over which it passes," Patrushev said.
A frigate of Russia's Black Sea Fleet escorted tankers with Russian oil through the English Channel last week, Patrushev said.
Last month, the UK government announced that UK military personnel
will be able to board vessels subject to UK sanctions and transiting through UK territorial waters. London will also impose even greater restrictions by blocking British waters, including the English Channel, for sanctioned vessels. The measure affects the so-called "shadow fleet," allegedly engaged in the transportation of Russian energy resources.
"Given that London prefers to interpret international law in its favor, last week a frigate of the Black Sea Fleet escorted tankers with Russian oil across the English Channel," Patrushev said.
If necessary, other measures will be taken to ensure the safety of navigation and protect national interests in international waters, the official added.
"It seems that the British are haunted by the evil fame of their ancestors, who made profit in a piratical manner on the transport passing along their shores," Patrushev said.
NATO continues to build anti-Russian infrastructure in the Black Sea region under the guise of the recent Sea Shield 2026 exercises, Nikolai Patrushev said.
"The North Atlantic Alliance, under the guise of the Sea Shield - 2026 exercises held in early April, continues to form an anti-Russian infrastructure in the Black Sea area. Romania was chosen as the main territory of the maneuvers as a Black Sea springboard to confront Russia," Patrushev said.