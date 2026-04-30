https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/imperial-dire-straits-after-hormuz-malacca--1124064955.html

Imperial Dire Straits: After Hormuz, Malacca

Imperial Dire Straits: After Hormuz, Malacca

Sputnik International

The Strait of Hormuz is right at the heart of a serious strategic stalemate.

2026-04-30T11:20+0000

2026-04-30T11:20+0000

2026-04-30T11:20+0000

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Trump is adamant: no end to the war without a nuclear deal – which will be, at best, a diluted JCPOA, tore up by Trump himself.Tehran for its part now rules no nuclear discussion until the war ends.While the gap may not be bridged anytime soon, the global economy pays an extremely hefty price.The US naval blockade of Iranian ports – and, at a distance, of the Strait of Hormuz itself – is just the start of a “chain reaction”, as it’s been defined by close advisers to the new Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.The deciding circle in Tehran, examining the chessboard, is keenly aware of mounting shipping lanes/supply chains trouble ahead: they see how INDOPACOM is targeting Iranian tankers from the Indian Ocean all the way to Southeast Asia.What they see in Tehran is mirrored by what they see in Beijing. Enter the Strait of Malacca: connecting the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea; only 2.8 km at its narrowest point (much narrower than Hormuz); handling 30% of global maritime trade; transiting as many as 25 million barrels of oil a day, before the current blockade.Crucially, transit through Malacca supplies 80% of all of China’s oil imports; and it’s vital as well for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and several ASEAN nations.That has led to a Chinese offensive at breakneck speed on several levels: diplomacy (cultivating excellent relations with Malaysia and Indonesia); import substitution (a drive towards all forms of green and renewable energy sources); alternative trade routes (Power of Siberia I and II with Russia; Gwadar port in Pakistan; gas pipelines from Turkmenistan and Myanmar).Now both Tehran and Beijing clearly see through the Empire of Piracy’s global energy game: the naval blockade is just the first step in trying to smash the energy security of a great deal of Asia, and force “allies” to buy what the US markets as its own strategic assets: oil and gas.The US 7th Fleet in theory “patrols” the waters around the Strait of Malacca.Thalassocracy RemixedObserving Iran, Indonesia quickly detected which way the wind is blowing: chokepoint sovereignty.By the way, both are full BRICS members.Jakarta – via its Finance Ministry - fully understood how Tehran demonstrated in practice that a coastal state is able to charge for passage in its territorial waters. Talk about strategic repositioning.Reactions, predictably, have been mixed. Malaysia is hedging – while quietly negotiating passage for its tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Singapore said “No”. Of course; the whole economic model of the island-state is built on free passage and its role of international financial hub at the southern tip of the Strait.Indonesia’s Finance Minister soon backtracked this proposal.The Strait of Malacca flows essentially between Malaysia and Sumatra in Indonesia. Singapore only controls a tiny stretch at the southeastern exit. In a nutshell: Singapore profits from being a state of the art service provider on a crucial waterway that essentially belongs to other people.What Jakarta is planning will directly clash with INDOPACOM – even considering that the US and Indonesia recently signed a defense pact, in Washington, and on top of it during the war on Iran. China was not amused.The Americans were very fast to – in theory – lock Indonesia into their military architecture before Jakarta starts thinking of tollbooths spread across its other sovereign assets, such as the Lombok Strait and the Sunda Strait. A further complicating factor is the possiblity of “blanket overflight access” for US military aircraft: Jakarta’s Foreign Ministry is totally against it.In a nutshell: even as maritime power may be in the process of being repriced, the problem is the process flows under the watchful, gunboat diplomacy eye of the Thalassocratic Empire.These moves also happen to expand beyond the First Island Chain – where the US can use Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines to restrict China’s access not only to the western Pacific but also to the Strait of Malacca. INDOPACOM’s wet dream is of course to control Malacca.What Trump 2.0 is implementing is no less than a global maritime blockade strategy. Or, to be blunt, Global Piracy. The first test was Venezuela. Impotent to control the Strait of Hormuz, Plan B turned out as a blockade of all Iran’s ports.The heart of the matter is that CENTCOM-INDOPACOM are laser focused on China. Thalassocracy Remixed connects Hormuz, Malacca, the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea as the key nodes to encircle and “contain” China.How Indonesia will play this game?The question of whether the de facto double blockade of the Strait of Hormuz affects India is worth asking. Well, India can always count on the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor. And here we get deeper into Russia-India strategic priorities.This maritime corridor partnership was signed in 2019 at the Vladivostok forum: 10,000 km-long; operations started two years ago; trade centered on oil, gas, metals, machinery and equipment. And quite important: immune to imperial thalassocratic pressure.And so we circle back to Malacca – and especially how emerging superpower Indonesia will play this game. Indonesia is absolutely critical for global energy security; holds as much as 25% of global nickel reserves (essential for EV batteries); and crucially, holds the world’s largest Muslim population (240 million people, nearly 13% of the global total and much larger than the whole of West Asia).The war – of choice – on Iran by the Epstein Syndicate has shown to the whole Global South that tech power, by itself, is inefficient to tame geopolitics.Iran has proved that you may have all the flashy weapons and all the firepower in the world; but if you don’t understand geography, you’re cooked. Whatever happens next, the post-war environment, from West Asia to Southeast Asia, will revolve around the status of three chokepoints: Hormuz, the Bab al-Mandeb, and Malacca.Beijing is fully aware of the stakes. Most of all, Iran – Eurasia’s prime crossroads - was and remains the New Silk Roads/BRI overland bypass, the connectivity corridor that allows China to really put “Escape from Malacca” in practice. Next step for Iran is to solve the tech puzzle of pumping serious amounts of crude to China via several Pakistani connectivity corridors.Indonesia will be walking on a razor’s edge: how to manage an empire out of control while not antagonizing China.As for Trump, he will sit down with Xi in Beijing next May 14 holding virtually zero cards. No total energy dominance. No hybrid petro/LNG-dollar dominance. No destroyed-Iran dominance. No Strait of Hormuz dominance. And – so far – no Malacca dominance.All that’s left is piracy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/pepe-escobar-china-blockades-the-american-blockade-of-iran--1123988188.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/indonesia-eyes-irans-strategy-to-monetize-malacca-strait-1124029413.html

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