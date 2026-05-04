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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260504/senior-uk-official-admits-lack-of-funds-to-purchase-new-weapons-until-2030---reports-1124078397.html
Britain Lacks Money to Buy New Weapons Until 2030, Senior UK Official Admits
Britain Lacks Money to Buy New Weapons Until 2030, Senior UK Official Admits
Sputnik International
Gen. Richard Barrons, former head of the British Joint Forces Command and co-author of the UK government's Strategic Defense Review, told media that the country lacked the funds to purchase new weapons until at least 2030.
2026-05-04T08:33+0000
2026-05-04T09:17+0000
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In June 2025, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that London would be moving to "war preparedness" as part of its new defense strategy. The media reported on April 6 of this year that legislation to increase defense readiness would be delayed until at least mid-2027. Barrons warned that the British armed forces can only "think about" preparing for war because they lack the money to buy new weapons until 2030 due to funding shortages, according to the publication. The lack of investment is "depleting" the industrial base and forcing defense companies to move production overseas. The newspaper clarified that the army barely has enough money for tanks, helicopters, and artillery, but not for loitering munitions, kamikaze drones, or artificial intelligence-based systems. The new Strategic Defense Review (SDR) was published in June 2025 amid the UK's plans to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. Specifically, the document includes a recommendation to create a nuclear warhead modernization program, to which the British leadership plans to allocate 15 billion pounds ($20 billion). In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling it "deterring Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the bloc's buildup of forces in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously emphasized that Western politicians regularly frighten their populations with an imaginary Russian threat to distract from domestic problems, but "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/uk-cannot-deploy-hms-prince-of-wales-aircraft-carrier-without-nato-assistance---reports-1123130794.html
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united kingdom (uk), nato, russia, keir starmer, london, funds, weapons

Britain Lacks Money to Buy New Weapons Until 2030, Senior UK Official Admits

08:33 GMT 04.05.2026 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 04.05.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gen. Richard Barrons, former head of the British Joint Forces Command and co-author of the UK government's Strategic Defense Review, told media that the country lacked the funds to purchase new weapons until at least 2030.
In June 2025, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that London would be moving to "war preparedness" as part of its new defense strategy. The media reported on April 6 of this year that legislation to increase defense readiness would be delayed until at least mid-2027.
Barrons warned that the British armed forces can only "think about" preparing for war because they lack the money to buy new weapons until 2030 due to funding shortages, according to the publication.
The lack of investment is "depleting" the industrial base and forcing defense companies to move production overseas.
The newspaper clarified that the army barely has enough money for tanks, helicopters, and artillery, but not for loitering munitions, kamikaze drones, or artificial intelligence-based systems.
The new Strategic Defense Review (SDR) was published in June 2025 amid the UK's plans to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. Specifically, the document includes a recommendation to create a nuclear warhead modernization program, to which the British leadership plans to allocate 15 billion pounds ($20 billion).
In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling it "deterring Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the bloc's buildup of forces in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously emphasized that Western politicians regularly frighten their populations with an imaginary Russian threat to distract from domestic problems, but "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."
The new British aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Portsmouth Naval Base after its first sea trials, in Portsmouth, southern England, Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2025
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