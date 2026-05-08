https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/us-iran-calibrated-escalation-risks-sliding-into-all-out-war---expert-1124096565.html

US-Iran 'Calibrated Escalation' Risks Sliding Into All-Out War - Expert

US-Iran 'Calibrated Escalation' Risks Sliding Into All-Out War - Expert

Sputnik International

A "calibrated escalation" is likely to follow the overnight US-Iran clash in the Strait of Hormuz, veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.

2026-05-08T15:16+0000

2026-05-08T15:16+0000

2026-05-08T15:16+0000

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“Return to full-scale war remains possible, but neither side appears eager for an immediate all-out confrontation,” Magnier says. Both sides assess different forms of leverage, according to the pundit:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/trump-claims-us-destroyers-exited-hormuz-under-fire-threatens-iran-1124091796.html

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