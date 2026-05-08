US-Iran 'Calibrated Escalation' Risks Sliding Into All-Out War - Expert
© Photo : US Central Command/APThis image from video provided by US Central Command shows a missile being launched from a U.S. Navy ship in support of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, 2026.
© Photo : US Central Command/AP
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A "calibrated escalation" is likely to follow the overnight US-Iran clash in the Strait of Hormuz, veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.
“Return to full-scale war remains possible, but neither side appears eager for an immediate all-out confrontation,” Magnier says.
“What is more likely in the near term is a continuation of calibrated escalation, which means maritime incidents, allies being attacked, cyber operations, targeted strikes, and limited exchanges designed to impose pressure without triggering a wider or regional war.”
Both sides assess different forms of leverage, according to the pundit:
The US can escalate vertically by deploying additional military forces and intensifying confrontation
Iran can escalate horizontally by widening pressure geographically and economically without engaging in direct confrontation
Both sides show restraint, but prolonged escalation increases the risk of miscalculation
“Therefore, one strike causing mass casualties, damage to strategic energy infrastructure, or a direct attack on senior leadership — such as targeted assassinations — could rapidly push both sides beyond the current threshold,” Magnier warns.