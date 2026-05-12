https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/trump-says-no-need-to-rush-when-it-comes-to-iran-1124116554.html
Trump Says No Need to Rush When It Comes to Iran
Trump Says No Need to Rush When It Comes to Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington does not have to rush while trying to settle the conflict with Iran.
2026-05-12T14:43+0000
2026-05-12T14:43+0000
2026-05-12T14:43+0000
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"We don't have to rush anything. We have a blockade which allows them no money. It's a very simple thing: we cannot let them have a nuclear weapon — because they'd use it," Trump told 77 WABC Radio. White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Monday also said that the negotiations between the United States and Iran should be approached without a rush. Trump said that he is "100%" confident he can stop Iran from enriching uranium and developing a bomb.He also alleged that only the United States and China have the necessary equipment to remove the country's nuclear material, calling the issue "a problem."On March 5, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Iran had no plans to build nuclear bombs, rejecting claims made by US special envoy Steve Witkoff after talks with Tehran.On May 3, Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On May 5, he paused the operation for a short period of time to see whether a peace deal with Iran can be achieved.On April 17, Trump claimed that Washington plans to recover enriched uranium from Iran jointly with Tehran and bring it back to the United States. However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei later said that Tehran has no plans to export enriched uranium either to the United States or to any other country.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program.
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donald trump, steve witkoff, iran, tehran, washington, iranian foreign ministry, us, israel, strait of hormuz
Trump Says No Need to Rush When It Comes to Iran
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington does not have to rush while trying to settle the conflict with Iran.
"We don't have to rush anything. We have a blockade which allows them no money. It's a very simple thing: we cannot let them have a nuclear weapon — because they'd use it," Trump told 77 WABC Radio.
White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Monday also said that the negotiations between the United States and Iran should be approached without a rush.
Trump said that he is "100%" confident he can stop Iran from enriching uranium and developing a bomb.
"A 100%. They are going to stop… they said that, 'We are going to get the dust'," Trump told 77 WABC Radio when asked whether he could achieve that goal.
He also alleged that only the United States and China have the necessary equipment to remove the country's nuclear material, calling the issue "a problem."
On March 5, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Iran had no plans to build nuclear bombs, rejecting claims made by US special envoy Steve Witkoff
after talks with Tehran.
On May 3, Trump announced Project Freedom to assist ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz and seeking to leave it. On May 5, he paused the operation for a short period of time to see whether a peace deal with Iran can be achieved.
On April 17, Trump claimed that Washington plans to recover enriched uranium from Iran jointly with Tehran and bring it back to the United States
. However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei later said that Tehran has no plans to export enriched uranium either to the United States or to any other country.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program.