https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/ceasefire-in-conflict-to-come-when-zelensky-withdraws-forces-from-russias-land---kremlin-1124120051.html

Ceasefire in Conflict to Come When Zelensky Withdraws Forces From Russia's Land - Kremlin

Ceasefire in Conflict to Come When Zelensky Withdraws Forces From Russia's Land - Kremlin

Sputnik International

A ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict will come at the moment when Volodymyr Zelensky withdraws the armed forces from the territory of Russian regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-05-13T11:04+0000

2026-05-13T11:04+0000

2026-05-13T11:07+0000

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"Zelensky should order the armed forces of Ukraine to cease fire and leave the territory of Donbas, to leave the territory of the Russian regions. At this point, a ceasefire will come, and the parties can calmly engage in negotiations," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about what important step Zelensky should take to bring the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict closer. The negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will inevitably be very complicated, with many important details, Peskov added.Russia continues contacts with the United States on an ongoing basis on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said.Russia exchanges information with Ukraine through the United States as an intermediary in settlement contacts, the official added.Russia hopes that when the United States stops linking the development of Russia-US bilateral cooperation with the Ukrainian settlement then a way will open to a number of projects, Dmitry Peskov said."As the American side is ready not to link the prospects for normalization of trade and economic relations with the Ukrainian settlement, or as the Ukrainian settlement takes place and the Ukrainian settlement comes, then, hopefully, the way to the implementation of a number of economic projects will be open," Peskov told reporters.There could be many investment and economic projects on agenda of Russia and the United States that would benefit both Russian and American companies, Peskov explained.Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the tests of the latest Sarmat missile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Russia notified about missile launches, such as Sarmat, in strict accordance with international practice, the official said, noting that Sarmat tests are an important event for Russia and its security for many years to come."We have not yet heard about any official reaction," Peskov said when asked about the US's reaction.On Tuesday, Commander of Russia's strategic missile forces, Colonel General Sergei Karakaev reported to President Vladimir Putin about the successful test launch of the Sarmat missile.

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russia, ukraine, dmitry peskov, volodymyr zelensky, americans, kremlin, sarmat, ceasefire