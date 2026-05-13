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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-allies-concerned-about-trumps-plans-to-discuss-taiwan-arms-supplies-with-xi---reports-1124119447.html
US Allies Fret Over Trump's Plans to Talk Taiwan Arms Sales With Xi - Reports
US Allies Fret Over Trump's Plans to Talk Taiwan Arms Sales With Xi - Reports
Sputnik International
The allies of the United States are concerned about US President Donald Trump's intention to discuss future US arms sales to Taiwan with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to China, media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
2026-05-13T07:20+0000
2026-05-13T08:13+0000
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Trump is due to arrive in China on Wednesday for a three-day visit and talks with Xi. On Monday, the American leader said he intended to raise the issue of US arms sales to Taiwan during the meeting. The concerns come five months after the US administration sent an $11 billion arms package to Taiwan, with the Trump White House also compiling another weapons package worth at least $14 billion at the moment, the media reported. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country, although it has stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts by foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island to be indisputable.
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US Allies Fret Over Trump's Plans to Talk Taiwan Arms Sales With Xi - Reports

07:20 GMT 13.05.2026 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 13.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Johnson LaiMilitary personnel stand next to US Harpoon A-84, anti-ship missiles and AIM-120 and AIM-9 air-to-air missiles prepared for a weapon loading drills in front of a U.S. F-16V fighter jet at the Hualien Airbase in Taiwan's southeastern Hualien county, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
Military personnel stand next to US Harpoon A-84, anti-ship missiles and AIM-120 and AIM-9 air-to-air missiles prepared for a weapon loading drills in front of a U.S. F-16V fighter jet at the Hualien Airbase in Taiwan's southeastern Hualien county, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
© AP Photo / Johnson Lai
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American allies are concerned about US President Donald Trump's intention to discuss future US arms sales to Taiwan with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to China, media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump is due to arrive in China on Wednesday for a three-day visit and talks with Xi. On Monday, the American leader said he intended to raise the issue of US arms sales to Taiwan during the meeting.
"Across the Indo-Pacific, allies are deeply concerned that President Trump will bend to Xi’s request to delay arms sales to Taiwan … Not only would this give China a veto over critical security assistance to Taiwan, it would suggest that for the right price, any partner's fate may be for sale," Mira Rapp-Hooper, former senior director for East Asia at the National Security Council in former US President Joe Biden's administration, was quoted as saying by the media.
The concerns come five months after the US administration sent an $11 billion arms package to Taiwan, with the Trump White House also compiling another weapons package worth at least $14 billion at the moment, the media reported.
Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country, although it has stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts by foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island to be indisputable.
US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2026
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