https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-allies-concerned-about-trumps-plans-to-discuss-taiwan-arms-supplies-with-xi---reports-1124119447.html

US Allies Fret Over Trump's Plans to Talk Taiwan Arms Sales With Xi - Reports

US Allies Fret Over Trump's Plans to Talk Taiwan Arms Sales With Xi - Reports

Sputnik International

The allies of the United States are concerned about US President Donald Trump's intention to discuss future US arms sales to Taiwan with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to China, media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

2026-05-13T07:20+0000

2026-05-13T07:20+0000

2026-05-13T08:13+0000

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Trump is due to arrive in China on Wednesday for a three-day visit and talks with Xi. On Monday, the American leader said he intended to raise the issue of US arms sales to Taiwan during the meeting. The concerns come five months after the US administration sent an $11 billion arms package to Taiwan, with the Trump White House also compiling another weapons package worth at least $14 billion at the moment, the media reported. Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country, although it has stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts by foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island to be indisputable.

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