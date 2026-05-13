https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-intelligence-believes-iran-restored-90-of-missile-sites-along-hormuz-strait---reports-1124120874.html

US Intelligence Believes Iran Restored 90% of Missile Sites Along Hormuz Strait - Reports

US Intelligence Believes Iran Restored 90% of Missile Sites Along Hormuz Strait - Reports

Sputnik International

The US intelligence estimates that Iran has regained access to 30 out of 33 of the missile facilities it has along the Strait of Hormuz, including launchers and underground sites, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

2026-05-13T14:31+0000

2026-05-13T14:31+0000

2026-05-13T14:31+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

donald trump

peter hegseth

strait of hormuz

israel

washington

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/13/1123854232_0:84:2000:1209_1920x0_80_0_0_0b69651de4455588c061a3e7972437f2.jpg

The data gathered by the intelligence community earlier this month shows that Iran maintains around 70% of prewar missile stockpiles, including ballistic and cruise rockets, and that the country overall remains stronger in terms of its military capabilities than the US administration has publicly stated, the report said on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump an Pentagon officials have repeatedly claimed that Iran's military capabilities are almost entirely destroyed, but it appears that Iran is "partially or fully operational," the sources said. Meanwhile, media reported that the campaign against Iran has significantly depleted the US's munition stockpiles, a claim US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth denies. At a House hearing on Tuesday, Hegseth dismissed the issue as "overstated," saying that the US has plenty of what it needs. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal." On April 21, a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warned that the United States risks facing shortages of key missiles in potential future large-scale conflicts due to the depletion of its arsenals during the military campaign in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/iran-to-hold-talks-with-us-if-washington-meets-5-conditions---reports-1124118301.html

strait of hormuz

israel

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, donald trump, peter hegseth, strait of hormuz, israel, washington, pentagon