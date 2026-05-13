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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/us-intelligence-believes-iran-restored-90-of-missile-sites-along-hormuz-strait---reports-1124120874.html
US Intelligence Believes Iran Restored 90% of Missile Sites Along Hormuz Strait - Reports
US Intelligence Believes Iran Restored 90% of Missile Sites Along Hormuz Strait - Reports
Sputnik International
The US intelligence estimates that Iran has regained access to 30 out of 33 of the missile facilities it has along the Strait of Hormuz, including launchers and underground sites, The New York Times reported, citing sources.
2026-05-13T14:31+0000
2026-05-13T14:31+0000
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The data gathered by the intelligence community earlier this month shows that Iran maintains around 70% of prewar missile stockpiles, including ballistic and cruise rockets, and that the country overall remains stronger in terms of its military capabilities than the US administration has publicly stated, the report said on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump an Pentagon officials have repeatedly claimed that Iran's military capabilities are almost entirely destroyed, but it appears that Iran is "partially or fully operational," the sources said. Meanwhile, media reported that the campaign against Iran has significantly depleted the US's munition stockpiles, a claim US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth denies. At a House hearing on Tuesday, Hegseth dismissed the issue as "overstated," saying that the US has plenty of what it needs. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal." On April 21, a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warned that the United States risks facing shortages of key missiles in potential future large-scale conflicts due to the depletion of its arsenals during the military campaign in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260513/iran-to-hold-talks-with-us-if-washington-meets-5-conditions---reports-1124118301.html
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US Intelligence Believes Iran Restored 90% of Missile Sites Along Hormuz Strait - Reports

14:31 GMT 13.05.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
© AP Photo
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US intelligence estimates that Iran has regained access to 30 out of 33 of the missile facilities it has along the Strait of Hormuz, including launchers and underground sites, The New York Times reported, citing sources.
The data gathered by the intelligence community earlier this month shows that Iran maintains around 70% of prewar missile stockpiles, including ballistic and cruise rockets, and that the country overall remains stronger in terms of its military capabilities than the US administration has publicly stated, the report said on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump an Pentagon officials have repeatedly claimed that Iran's military capabilities are almost entirely destroyed, but it appears that Iran is "partially or fully operational," the sources said.
Meanwhile, media reported that the campaign against Iran has significantly depleted the US's munition stockpiles, a claim US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth denies. At a House hearing on Tuesday, Hegseth dismissed the issue as "overstated," saying that the US has plenty of what it needs.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
On April 21, a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warned that the United States risks facing shortages of key missiles in potential future large-scale conflicts due to the depletion of its arsenals during the military campaign in the Middle East.
In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, heads to venue for talks between Iran and the U.S., in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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