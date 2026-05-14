https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/fsb-busts-two-ukrainian-spies-for-spilling-russian-military-secrets-1124124928.html

FSB Busts Two Ukrainian Spies for Spilling Russian Military Secrets

FSB Busts Two Ukrainian Spies for Spilling Russian Military Secrets

Sputnik International

Two residents of Crimea have been detained for passing information about military facilities and personal data of members of the peninsula’s territorial defense forces to Ukraine, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

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2026-05-14T09:16+0000

2026-05-14T09:16+0000

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"The FSB has disrupted the unlawful activities of two Russian citizens in the Republic of Crimea suspected of committing high treason," the statement read.A resident of the Krasnoperekopsk District initiated contact with a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate via Telegram and provided photographs, videos, coordinates and other information about the locations of Russian armed forces facilities on the peninsula, the FSB said.The second suspect, a resident of the city of Simferopol, contacted Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service online and expressed willingness to cooperate confidentially, according to the statement. He chose an operational alias and agreed to provide information about the personnel structure and personal data of members of Crimea’s territorial defense units, the FSB said.Both suspects were detained by FSB officers, with criminal cases on charges of high treason opened against them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/fsb-foils-attack-on-gas-electricity-supply-objects-in-crimea-1124059325.html

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Russia’s FSB Says Detained 2 Crimean Residents for Passing Military Information to Kiev Sputnik International Russia’s FSB Says Detained 2 Crimean Residents for Passing Military Information to Kiev 2026-05-14T09:16+0000 true PT0M20S

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russian federal security service (fsb), crimea, ukraine, russia, federal security service, state border guard service, s-400