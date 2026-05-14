https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/lavrov-jaishankar-praise-prospects-of-bilateral-energy-cooperation-1124124547.html

Lavrov, Jaishankar Praise Prospects of Bilateral Energy Cooperation

Lavrov, Jaishankar Praise Prospects of Bilateral Energy Cooperation

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have praised the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy and space sectors, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

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2026-05-14T08:52+0000

2026-05-14T08:52+0000

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The talks between the two ministers took place Wednesday in New Delhi, where Lavrov is on an official visit. The parties also noted their firm commitment to expand trade cooperation and build mechanisms for financial and logistical cooperation. "The ministers paid special attention to the situation in the Middle East. Other pressing issues of regional and global importance were also discussed," the ministry added. The ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts between the two countries during talks in New Delhi, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-ready-to-strengthen-cooperation-with-russia-in-various-spheres-1124111209.html

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sergey lavrov, subrahmanyam jaishankar, new delhi, russia, foreign ministry, india, cooperation