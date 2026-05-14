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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/lavrov-jaishankar-praise-prospects-of-bilateral-energy-cooperation-1124124547.html
Lavrov, Jaishankar Praise Prospects of Bilateral Energy Cooperation
Lavrov, Jaishankar Praise Prospects of Bilateral Energy Cooperation
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have praised the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy and space sectors, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-05-14T08:52+0000
2026-05-14T08:52+0000
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The talks between the two ministers took place Wednesday in New Delhi, where Lavrov is on an official visit. The parties also noted their firm commitment to expand trade cooperation and build mechanisms for financial and logistical cooperation. "The ministers paid special attention to the situation in the Middle East. Other pressing issues of regional and global importance were also discussed," the ministry added. The ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts between the two countries during talks in New Delhi, the ministry said.
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Lavrov, Jaishankar Praise Prospects of Bilateral Energy Cooperation

08:52 GMT 14.05.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have praised the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy and space sectors, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
The talks between the two ministers took place Wednesday in New Delhi, where Lavrov is on an official visit.
"The prospects for cooperation in the field of advanced technologies, energy and peaceful space were highly appreciated," the ministry said in a statement.
The parties also noted their firm commitment to expand trade cooperation and build mechanisms for financial and logistical cooperation.
"The ministers paid special attention to the situation in the Middle East. Other pressing issues of regional and global importance were also discussed," the ministry added.
The ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts between the two countries during talks in New Delhi, the ministry said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit at Kazan Kremlin in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
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