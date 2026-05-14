https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/lavrov-jaishankar-praise-prospects-of-bilateral-energy-cooperation-1124124547.html
Lavrov, Jaishankar Praise Prospects of Bilateral Energy Cooperation
Lavrov, Jaishankar Praise Prospects of Bilateral Energy Cooperation
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have praised the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy and space sectors, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-05-14T08:52+0000
2026-05-14T08:52+0000
2026-05-14T08:52+0000
world
sergey lavrov
subrahmanyam jaishankar
new delhi
russia
foreign ministry
india
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124124386_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_992ad22bef34ac8d8d1f536d545f08c0.jpg
The talks between the two ministers took place Wednesday in New Delhi, where Lavrov is on an official visit. The parties also noted their firm commitment to expand trade cooperation and build mechanisms for financial and logistical cooperation. "The ministers paid special attention to the situation in the Middle East. Other pressing issues of regional and global importance were also discussed," the ministry added. The ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts between the two countries during talks in New Delhi, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/china-ready-to-strengthen-cooperation-with-russia-in-various-spheres-1124111209.html
new delhi
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124124386_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_19aca277f7daf2ea227a692ee02caa61.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, subrahmanyam jaishankar, new delhi, russia, foreign ministry, india, cooperation
sergey lavrov, subrahmanyam jaishankar, new delhi, russia, foreign ministry, india, cooperation
Lavrov, Jaishankar Praise Prospects of Bilateral Energy Cooperation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have praised the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the energy and space sectors, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
The talks between the two ministers took place Wednesday in New Delhi, where Lavrov is on an official visit.
"The prospects for cooperation in the field of advanced technologies, energy and peaceful space were highly appreciated," the ministry said in a statement.
The parties also noted their firm commitment to expand trade cooperation and build mechanisms for financial and logistical cooperation.
"The ministers paid special attention to the situation in the Middle East. Other pressing issues of regional and global importance were also discussed," the ministry added.
The ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts between the two countries
during talks in New Delhi, the ministry said.