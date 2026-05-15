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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/five-reasons-why-the-us-couldnt-get-the-upper-hand-in-china-talks-1124131831.html
Five Reasons Why the US Couldn’t Get the Upper Hand in China Talks
Five Reasons Why the US Couldn’t Get the Upper Hand in China Talks
Sputnik International
The US delegation failed to negotiate from a position of strength with their Chinese counterparts, Ekaterina Zaklyazminskaya, head of the Center for World Politics and Strategic Analysis at the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia (RAS), tells Sputnik.
2026-05-15T15:58+0000
2026-05-15T15:58+0000
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What's behind the fiasco?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/china-us-reach-consensus-on-maintaining-stable-trade-relations---xi-jinping-1124128797.html
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Five Reasons Why the US Couldn’t Get the Upper Hand in China Talks

15:58 GMT 15.05.2026
© AP Photo / Andy WongFILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
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Ekaterina Blinova
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The US delegation failed to negotiate from a position of strength with their Chinese counterparts, Ekaterina Zaklyazminskaya, head of the Center for World Politics and Strategic Analysis at the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia (RAS), tells Sputnik.
What's behind the fiasco?
1.
Prior to the meeting, "the US had planned to monopolize and tighten its control over global oil markets, knowing that China is heavily dependent on oil imports." It didn’t pan out
2.
"There were attempts to artificially project leverage – by playing the Taiwan card." But the Chinese made it clear that red lines must not be crossed here
3.
"China seeks to build more predictable and manageable bilateral relations." It was disappointed with the previous Phase One deal during President Donald Trump’s first term and responded firmly to the US tariff war
4.
"There was also no way to negotiate from a position of strength, as a visit by the Russian president was expected soon"
5.
It is difficult for the US to corner China and dictate terms, as "Russia acts as a strategic partner and a strategic rear for China in various geopolitical situations and periods of heightened tension."
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and US President Donald Trump meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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