https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/five-reasons-why-the-us-couldnt-get-the-upper-hand-in-china-talks-1124131831.html

Five Reasons Why the US Couldn’t Get the Upper Hand in China Talks

Five Reasons Why the US Couldn’t Get the Upper Hand in China Talks

Sputnik International

The US delegation failed to negotiate from a position of strength with their Chinese counterparts, Ekaterina Zaklyazminskaya, head of the Center for World Politics and Strategic Analysis at the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia (RAS), tells Sputnik.

2026-05-15T15:58+0000

2026-05-15T15:58+0000

2026-05-15T15:58+0000

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donald trump

china

taiwan

russian academy of sciences (ras)

us

pivot to asia

asia-pacific region

tariff war

trump tariffs

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What's behind the fiasco?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/china-us-reach-consensus-on-maintaining-stable-trade-relations---xi-jinping-1124128797.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

donald trump, china, taiwan, russian academy of sciences (ras), us, pivot to asia, asia-pacific region, tariff war, trump tariffs