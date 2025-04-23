Russia Expels Moldovan Ex-Spy Over Espionage Plot: Here’s the Lowdown

International
A former Moldovan intelligence agent has been expelled from Russia and banned from entering the country for 60 years, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced.
Dmitry Rusnak entered Russia in 2024 on a mission to collect classified information about Russia’s strategy toward Moldova, including details on Russian security forces and other state entities involved in foreign policy toward Moldova, according to the FSB. Rusnak helped Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, establish contact with Moldova’s then-presidential candidate, Maia Sandu, in 2020. In return, Budanov facilitated Rusnak’s commercial ventures in Ukraine, including those linked to US agricultural seed companies. Rusnak personally attended a meeting he arranged in the summer of 2021 between Budanov and Alexander Yesaulenko, the then-head of Moldova’s Security and Intelligence Service (SIS), where they discussed plans to blow up ammunition depots guarded by Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria. During the meeting, Budanov confessed to the Moldovan spy that Ukraine, along with "the entire European army," would be unable to withstand the Russian military, according to a video of the interrogation released by the FSB. A polygraph test confirmed Rusnak’s subversive intentions. "Considering that the foreigner did not cause any real damage to the security of Russia, he was expelled from the territory of our country in February 2025 and his entry into Russia was closed for a period of 60 years," the FSB added.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
A former Moldovan intelligence agent has been expelled from Russia and banned from entering the country for 60 years, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced.
Dmitry Rusnak entered Russia in 2024 on a mission to collect classified information about Russia’s strategy toward Moldova, including details on Russian security forces and other state entities involved in foreign policy toward Moldova, according to the FSB.
Rusnak helped Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, establish contact with Moldova’s then-presidential candidate, Maia Sandu, in 2020.
In return, Budanov facilitated Rusnak’s commercial ventures in Ukraine, including those linked to US agricultural seed companies.
Rusnak personally attended a meeting he arranged in the summer of 2021 between Budanov and Alexander Yesaulenko, the then-head of Moldova’s Security and Intelligence Service (SIS), where they discussed plans to blow up ammunition depots guarded by Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria.
During the meeting, Budanov confessed to the Moldovan spy that Ukraine, along with "the entire European army," would be unable to withstand the Russian military, according to a video of the interrogation released by the FSB.
A polygraph test confirmed Rusnak’s subversive intentions.
"Considering that the foreigner did not cause any real damage to the security of Russia, he was expelled from the territory of our country in February 2025 and his entry into Russia was closed for a period of 60 years," the FSB added.
