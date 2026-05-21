https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/rare-earths-rockets-and-biotech-russiachina-global-strategy-unfolds-1124166477.html

Rare Earths, Rockets, and Biotech: Russia–China Global Strategy Unfolds

Rare Earths, Rockets, and Biotech: Russia–China Global Strategy Unfolds

Sputnik International

"Cooperation between the two countries at a strategic level probably will contribute to more of a continuation of the current market control," Economics Professor John Gong told Sputnik, commenting on Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.

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He emphasizes that Russia–China collaboration, particularly on rare earths, goes "beyond just mutual business interests," giving both nations a strategic card against the West while demonstrating a model of major-power coexistence.Key areas of joint influence:

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