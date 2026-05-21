International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/rare-earths-rockets-and-biotech-russiachina-global-strategy-unfolds-1124166477.html
Rare Earths, Rockets, and Biotech: Russia–China Global Strategy Unfolds
Rare Earths, Rockets, and Biotech: Russia–China Global Strategy Unfolds
Sputnik International
"Cooperation between the two countries at a strategic level probably will contribute to more of a continuation of the current market control," Economics Professor John Gong told Sputnik, commenting on Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.
2026-05-21T11:30+0000
2026-05-21T11:30+0000
world
russia
china
cooperation
rocket
bilateral relations
bilateral contacts
bilateral cooperation
bilateral ties
strategic partnership
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/14/1124159162_0:2:3632:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_313b419e62c06749c565524b914dc011.jpg
He emphasizes that Russia–China collaboration, particularly on rare earths, goes "beyond just mutual business interests," giving both nations a strategic card against the West while demonstrating a model of major-power coexistence.Key areas of joint influence:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/russia-china-reach-understanding-on-many-key-details-on-power-of-siberia-2---kremlin-1124165905.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/14/1124159162_451:0:3182:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d987804f341c7905958bb555224b71e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, china, cooperation, rocket, bilateral relations, bilateral contacts, bilateral cooperation, bilateral ties, strategic partnership
russia, china, cooperation, rocket, bilateral relations, bilateral contacts, bilateral cooperation, bilateral ties, strategic partnership

Rare Earths, Rockets, and Biotech: Russia–China Global Strategy Unfolds

11:30 GMT 21.05.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
"Cooperation between the two countries at a strategic level probably will contribute to more of a continuation of the current market control," Economics Professor John Gong told Sputnik, commenting on Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.
He emphasizes that Russia–China collaboration, particularly on rare earths, goes "beyond just mutual business interests," giving both nations a strategic card against the West while demonstrating a model of major-power coexistence.

Key areas of joint influence:

Rare earths and critical minerals: Russia and China are teaming up to dominate supplies critical for green tech, batteries, and semiconductors, securing leverage against the West
High-tech industries: Joint projects span biotech, chemicals, aerospace, and space tech, combining China’s fast-growing pharmaceutical edge with Russia’s vast resources and engineering talent
Shift to advanced manufacturing: Moving beyond raw materials, both nations focus on high value-added goods, boosting long-term economic resilience and global competitiveness
Strategic & national security implications: This partnership carries significant strategic weight, reinforcing both countries’ positions in global supply chains and industrial geopolitics
A technician inspects the shut-off and regulating valve in the compressor hall of the heat pump at the Amur Gas Processing Plant, which processes gas supplied via the Power of Siberia pipeline, with a projected capacity of 42 billion cubic meters of gas per year. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
World
Russia, China Reach Understanding on Many Key Details on Power of Siberia-2 - Kremlin
10:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала