Rare Earths, Rockets, and Biotech: Russia–China Global Strategy Unfolds
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
© Sputnik / POOL/
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"Cooperation between the two countries at a strategic level probably will contribute to more of a continuation of the current market control," Economics Professor John Gong told Sputnik, commenting on Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.
He emphasizes that Russia–China collaboration, particularly on rare earths, goes "beyond just mutual business interests," giving both nations a strategic card against the West while demonstrating a model of major-power coexistence.
Key areas of joint influence:
Rare earths and critical minerals: Russia and China are teaming up to dominate supplies critical for green tech, batteries, and semiconductors, securing leverage against the West
High-tech industries: Joint projects span biotech, chemicals, aerospace, and space tech, combining China’s fast-growing pharmaceutical edge with Russia’s vast resources and engineering talent
Shift to advanced manufacturing: Moving beyond raw materials, both nations focus on high value-added goods, boosting long-term economic resilience and global competitiveness
Strategic & national security implications: This partnership carries significant strategic weight, reinforcing both countries’ positions in global supply chains and industrial geopolitics