https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/russia-requests-unsc-meeting-after-ukraines-attack-on-college-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-1124172276.html

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting After Ukraine's Attack on College in Lugansk People's Republic

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting After Ukraine's Attack on College in Lugansk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Russia has requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting following Ukraine's attack on a college and dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic, Yevgeny Uspensky, the press secretary of the Russian Mission to the United Nations, said on Friday.

2026-05-22T12:59+0000

2026-05-22T12:59+0000

2026-05-22T12:59+0000

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"Russia has requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting in connection to the deliberate attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on a dormitory at Starobelsk, where minors and students lived," the mission stated.Earlier in the day, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that 35 people were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Later, it was reported that the number of injured has risen to 39, four people are dead.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/ukraines-attack-on-school-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-whats-known-so-far-1124171207.html

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