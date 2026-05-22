International
Ukraine Carried Out Terrorist Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic - Putin
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/vietnamese-president-invites-putin-to-visit-his-country-this-year---official-1124172092.html
Vietnamese President Invites Putin to Visit His Country This Year - Official
Vietnamese President Invites Putin to Visit His Country This Year - Official
Sputnik International
Vietnamese President To Lam has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang said on Friday.
2026-05-22T11:32+0000
2026-05-22T11:32+0000
world
vladimir putin
vietnam
russia
nikolai patrushev
consultations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122022919_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1b96e7be6aaf21f3dd0a45c93680d635.jpg
"I would like to convey through you Comrade To Lam's greetings to President Vladimir Putin with an invitation to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year," the official said at the Russian-Vietnamese consultations on maritime issues, which they held together with Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/russia-vietnam-plan-cooperation-in-nuclear-energy---security-council-secretary-1123265605.html
vietnam
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122022919_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c624b824e5a59b977ebc5754d6d48160.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, vietnam, russia, nikolai patrushev, consultations
vladimir putin, vietnam, russia, nikolai patrushev, consultations

Vietnamese President Invites Putin to Visit His Country This Year - Official

11:32 GMT 22.05.2026
© POOLGeneral Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin
General Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
© POOL
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vietnamese President To Lam has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang said on Friday.
"I would like to convey through you Comrade To Lam's greetings to President Vladimir Putin with an invitation to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year," the official said at the Russian-Vietnamese consultations on maritime issues, which they held together with Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev.
The central hall of power unit No. 4 with the BN-800 reactor at the I.V. Kurchatov Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Plant. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2025
Asia
Russia, Vietnam Plan Cooperation in Nuclear Energy - Security Council Secretary
9 December 2025, 15:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала