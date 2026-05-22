https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/vietnamese-president-invites-putin-to-visit-his-country-this-year---official-1124172092.html

Vietnamese President Invites Putin to Visit His Country This Year - Official

Vietnamese President Invites Putin to Visit His Country This Year - Official

Sputnik International

Vietnamese President To Lam has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang said on Friday.

2026-05-22T11:32+0000

2026-05-22T11:32+0000

2026-05-22T11:32+0000

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"I would like to convey through you Comrade To Lam's greetings to President Vladimir Putin with an invitation to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year," the official said at the Russian-Vietnamese consultations on maritime issues, which they held together with Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/russia-vietnam-plan-cooperation-in-nuclear-energy---security-council-secretary-1123265605.html

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