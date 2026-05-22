https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/vietnamese-president-invites-putin-to-visit-his-country-this-year---official-1124172092.html
Vietnamese President Invites Putin to Visit His Country This Year - Official
Vietnamese President Invites Putin to Visit His Country This Year - Official
Sputnik International
Vietnamese President To Lam has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang said on Friday.
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"I would like to convey through you Comrade To Lam's greetings to President Vladimir Putin with an invitation to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year," the official said at the Russian-Vietnamese consultations on maritime issues, which they held together with Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev.
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Vietnamese President Invites Putin to Visit His Country This Year - Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vietnamese President To Lam has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang said on Friday.
"I would like to convey through you Comrade To Lam's greetings to President Vladimir Putin
with an invitation to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year," the official said at the Russian-Vietnamese consultations on maritime issues, which they held together with Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Marine Board Nikolai Patrushev.
9 December 2025, 15:04 GMT