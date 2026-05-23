https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/armenian-shift-toward-anti-russian-camp-raises-tensions--lavrov-1124176409.html

Armenian Shift Toward Anti-Russian Camp Raises Tensions – Lavrov

Armenian Shift Toward Anti-Russian Camp Raises Tensions – Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said that Armenia is being drawn into an anti-Russian camp in an attempt to make Russia "suffer as much as possible."

2026-05-23T10:06+0000

2026-05-23T10:06+0000

2026-05-23T10:06+0000

world

russia

armenia

sergey lavrov

west

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123268678_0:0:3132:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_8932e94704eddc2e92c3211ae26f0a0f.jpg

"The West is trying to pull apart our allies, first and foremost beginning with our neighbors, as it did with Georgia and Moldova, as it is now doing with Ukraine, and as it is now trying to draw Armenia into the same mistaken logic," Lavrov told an assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy. The West seeks to hurt Russia as much as possible and to make the task of preserving and strengthening Russia as a truly great power and civilization more difficult, Lavrov added.A war is already raging in Eurasia, with local conflicts taking place in different parts of the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday."In Eurasia, it [war] is already in full swing following Ukraine's aggression against Russia, prepared by the West, with another attempt to weaken our country and knock it out from among the key global players. An operation has begun in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz," Lavrov said, speaking at the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iran-draws-new-red-lines-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-formalizing-control-over-key-waterway-1124164358.html

russia

armenia

west

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, armenia, sergey lavrov, west, ukraine