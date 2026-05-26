Ukraine’s Role as NATO Testing Ground is Grim Reality
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian servicemen unpack shipment of military aid delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, on Feb. 11, 2022.
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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NATO is testing various types of weapons in Ukraine, including biological ones, Yulia Semke, an international studies expert from the Higher School of Economics, tells Sputnik.
"Since 2014, NATO’s military support for Ukraine has been steadily increasing," Semke says. "The refusal to withdraw this support, along with the continued assertion that Ukraine will eventually become a NATO member, has been one of the catalysts for the start of the special military operation."
NATO is pursuing two goals: testing new weapons and prolonging the military campaign against Russia as much as possible
US laboratories in Ukraine have, with a high degree of likelihood, been engaged in non-transparent military-biological research
There are indications that Ukraine is violating the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention
Unable to achieve progress on the battlefield, Ukraine has employed terror tactics including drone strikes and terror attacks against Russian civilians, as well as smuggling explosives for sabotage operations in Russia.
"Systematic attacks on the civilian population in Russia occur every day and this is clearly an attempt to demoralize society," the pundit says. "This is a sign that large-scale resources are being depleted and a growing reliance on fear-based tactics and terror is a reflection of underlying weakness."
On May 26, at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of CIS countries, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov stated that Western countries are using Ukraine to test new weapons, train military AI systems, and develop new forms of warfare.