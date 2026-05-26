https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/ukraines-role-as-nato-testing-ground-is-grim-reality-1124191664.html

Ukraine’s Role as NATO Testing Ground is Grim Reality

Ukraine’s Role as NATO Testing Ground is Grim Reality

Sputnik International

NATO is testing various types of weapons in Ukraine, including biological ones, Yulia Semke, an international studies expert from the Higher School of Economics, tells Sputnik.

2026-05-26T15:53+0000

2026-05-26T15:53+0000

2026-05-26T15:53+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

alexander bortnikov

ukraine

russia

nato

us

europe

volodymyr zelensky

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"Since 2014, NATO’s military support for Ukraine has been steadily increasing," Semke says. "The refusal to withdraw this support, along with the continued assertion that Ukraine will eventually become a NATO member, has been one of the catalysts for the start of the special military operation." On May 26, at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of CIS countries, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov stated that Western countries are using Ukraine to test new weapons, train military AI systems, and develop new forms of warfare.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/world-horrified-by-ukraines-attack-on-college-in-starobelsk---russian-foreign-ministry-1124189922.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

military & intelligence, alexander bortnikov, ukraine, russia, nato, us, europe, volodymyr zelensky