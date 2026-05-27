https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/how-chinas-tungsten-restrictions-could-squeeze-the-us-military-industrial-complex-1124192745.html

How China’s Tungsten Restrictions Could Squeeze the US Military-Industrial Complex

How China’s Tungsten Restrictions Could Squeeze the US Military-Industrial Complex

Sputnik International

The US is scrambling for tungsten needed to replenish THAAD and Patriot interceptors, as well as Tomahawk missiles burned through during the Iran war, NBC News reports.

2026-05-27T06:04+0000

2026-05-27T06:04+0000

2026-05-27T06:27+0000

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Tungsten has traditionally been in high demand for the US defense industry, primarily for armor-piercing munitions, Ruslan Dimukhamedov, chair of the Association of Producers and Consumers of Rare and Rare Earth Metals, tells Sputnik. China currently controls around 80% of global tungsten mine production and there's no substitute for the "war metal." The US previously outsourced much of its tungsten and critical minerals industry to China — now China’s export controls, imposed in response to American tariffs, are backfiring on the US, stresses Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. The way out of a potential shortage for the US is to ramp up production in other regions, but it would take time and money.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/rare-earths-rockets-and-biotech-russiachina-global-strategy-unfolds-1124166477.html

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china, iran, thaad, patriot, tomahawk, us, europe, mineral resources