https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukraine-hire-cnn-to-film-drone-strike-operations---russian-foreign-ministry-1124196451.html

Ukraine Hires CNN to Film Drone Strike Operations - Russian MFA Spokeswoman

Ukraine Hires CNN to Film Drone Strike Operations - Russian MFA Spokeswoman

Sputnik International

Just four days after a drone attack killed 21 people in Starobelsk, CNN aired a promotional segment about Ukrainian drone operations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-05-27T11:11+0000

2026-05-27T11:11+0000

2026-05-27T12:05+0000

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The video was filmed by CNN correspondent Nick Walsh, who has been charged in absentia in Russia for involvement in the incursion into Kursk region, with a unit that claimed to have launched 200 drones at Russia, including recent attack on Stavropol, Zakharova noted.She drew attention to the fact that a CNN correspondent was filming a propaganda video about how the Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct drone attacks on Russian cities. The report came out on May 26 - four days after the strike on Starobelsk, which claimed the lives of 21 people.Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian attack "a terrorist act and a monstrous crime." He also emphasized that no military facilities exist anywhere near the dormitory that was hit.In the wake of this tragedy more than 50 foreign journalists, invited by the Russian Foreign Ministry, toured the attack site. These reporters independently confirmed the absence of any military facilities in the area. They were also shown shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs — the drones that struck in carefully timed intervals, knowing full well that children were trying to evacuate the building.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/journalists-from-entire-world-agree-to-visit-site-of-ukrainian-attack---russias-zakharova-1124178446.html

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