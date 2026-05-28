https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/icc-is-nothing-more-than-tool-of-political-intimidation--international-law-expert-1124202400.html
ICC is Nothing More Than Tool of Political Intimidation – International Law Expert
ICC is Nothing More Than Tool of Political Intimidation – International Law Expert
Sputnik International
Double standards rule in the work of the International Criminal Court, with some countries being heavily pressured, while others — like the US or Israel or some European nations — evade any responsibility, Palestinian international law expert Salah Abd El-Aty tells Sputnik.
2026-05-28T07:36+0000
2026-05-28T07:36+0000
2026-05-28T07:36+0000
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The record of legal misconduct by the ICC includes:The situation around the ICC is evident in the case of Palestinians:
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international criminal court (icc), israel, palestine, palestinians, afghanistan, us, west
international criminal court (icc), israel, palestine, palestinians, afghanistan, us, west
ICC is Nothing More Than Tool of Political Intimidation – International Law Expert
Double standards rule in the work of the International Criminal Court, with some countries being heavily pressured, while others — like the US or Israel or some European nations — evade any responsibility, Palestinian international law expert Salah Abd El-Aty tells Sputnik.
The record of legal misconduct by the ICC includes:
Delaying initiation of cases or investigations
Pressing officials during the court’s work, including in the cases of Afghanistan and Palestine
Selective application of international law — for instance, the body was a tool of threatening African states
The situation around the ICC
is evident in the case of Palestinians:
"The rights of victims do not lose their relevance over time, regardless of how long the standards of justice are ignored or Palestinians are excluded from them," Salah Abd El-Aty stresses.