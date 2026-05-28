https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/icc-is-nothing-more-than-tool-of-political-intimidation--international-law-expert-1124202400.html

ICC is Nothing More Than Tool of Political Intimidation – International Law Expert

ICC is Nothing More Than Tool of Political Intimidation – International Law Expert

Sputnik International

Double standards rule in the work of the International Criminal Court, with some countries being heavily pressured, while others — like the US or Israel or some European nations — evade any responsibility, Palestinian international law expert Salah Abd El-Aty tells Sputnik.

2026-05-28T07:36+0000

2026-05-28T07:36+0000

2026-05-28T07:36+0000

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The record of legal misconduct by the ICC includes:The situation around the ICC is evident in the case of Palestinians:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/icc-is-western-tool-to-reinforce-global-hegemony--expert-1124025308.html

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international criminal court (icc), israel, palestine, palestinians, afghanistan, us, west