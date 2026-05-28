International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/icc-is-nothing-more-than-tool-of-political-intimidation--international-law-expert-1124202400.html
ICC is Nothing More Than Tool of Political Intimidation – International Law Expert
ICC is Nothing More Than Tool of Political Intimidation – International Law Expert
Sputnik International
Double standards rule in the work of the International Criminal Court, with some countries being heavily pressured, while others — like the US or Israel or some European nations — evade any responsibility, Palestinian international law expert Salah Abd El-Aty tells Sputnik.
2026-05-28T07:36+0000
2026-05-28T07:36+0000
world
international criminal court (icc)
israel
palestine
palestinians
afghanistan
us
west
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118555784_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1c03d282edf316901cb4f7291b7f9f8.jpg
The record of legal misconduct by the ICC includes:The situation around the ICC is evident in the case of Palestinians:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/icc-is-western-tool-to-reinforce-global-hegemony--expert-1124025308.html
israel
palestine
afghanistan
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118555784_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c44b5a2c2434f5baac897b7733ea653.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
international criminal court (icc), israel, palestine, palestinians, afghanistan, us, west
international criminal court (icc), israel, palestine, palestinians, afghanistan, us, west

ICC is Nothing More Than Tool of Political Intimidation – International Law Expert

07:36 GMT 28.05.2026
© AP Photo / Peter DejongExterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Exterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
Double standards rule in the work of the International Criminal Court, with some countries being heavily pressured, while others — like the US or Israel or some European nations — evade any responsibility, Palestinian international law expert Salah Abd El-Aty tells Sputnik.

The record of legal misconduct by the ICC includes:

Delaying initiation of cases or investigations
Pressing officials during the court’s work, including in the cases of Afghanistan and Palestine
Selective application of international law — for instance, the body was a tool of threatening African states
The situation around the ICC is evident in the case of Palestinians:
"The rights of victims do not lose their relevance over time, regardless of how long the standards of justice are ignored or Palestinians are excluded from them," Salah Abd El-Aty stresses.
International Criminal Court in Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2026
Analysis
ICC Is Western Tool To Reinforce Global Hegemony — Expert
22 April, 12:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала