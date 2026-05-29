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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/cuba-currently-being-subjected-to-criminal-economic-war-imposed-by-us---vice-president-1124209416.html
Cuba Currently Being Subjected to Criminal Economic War Imposed by US - Vice President
Cuba Currently Being Subjected to Criminal Economic War Imposed by US - Vice President
Sputnik International
Cuba is currently being subjected to a criminal economic war imposed by the US government, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa said on Friday.
2026-05-29T11:18+0000
2026-05-29T11:18+0000
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"Our country is being subjected to a criminal economic war imposed by the US government, reinforced by the inclusion of Cuba in the false list of states allegedly supporting international terrorism," the vice president said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana. Cuba is grateful to Russia for its assistance with oil supplies amid the energy blockade against Havana, the official said. The Cuban vice president also called on the EAEU countries to invest in the island state's economy, including in strategically important areas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/cuba-warns-of-growing-threat-of-aggression-from-us---foreign-ministry-1124208236.html
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Cuba Currently Being Subjected to Criminal Economic War Imposed by US - Vice President

11:18 GMT 29.05.2026
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaA classic American car drives past the United States Embassy, in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
A classic American car drives past the United States Embassy, in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, March 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
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ASTANA (Sputnik) - Cuba is currently being subjected to a criminal economic war imposed by the US government, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa said on Friday.
"Our country is being subjected to a criminal economic war imposed by the US government, reinforced by the inclusion of Cuba in the false list of states allegedly supporting international terrorism," the vice president said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana.
Cuba is grateful to Russia for its assistance with oil supplies amid the energy blockade against Havana, the official said.
The Cuban vice president also called on the EAEU countries to invest in the island state's economy, including in strategically important areas.
Havana, Cuba - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
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Cuba Warns of Growing Threat of Aggression From US - Foreign Ministry
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